How We Found A Boondocking Spot In An Unconventional Way

My wife and I were set to rendezvous with our RVing friends on the way to North Dakota recently. Our friends were several hours ahead of us with the plans that they would find a boondocking spot along our route for the night and we would meet them there. However, things didn’t go quite as planned when we received a call from them informing us they were having tow vehicle problems and had stopped in Kellogg, Idaho to see what the local Chevrolet dealership had to say.

The dealership was just closing but had time to read the failure codes to inform our friends it didn’t look favorable and to come back in the morning. We caught up with our friends parked along the curb of a city street near the dealership.

As it would be getting dark soon, I thought we should find a spot to stay for the night. Our friends needed to stay close to the dealership so they could be first in line the next morning.

With the nearest Walmart miles away and the nearest RV park even farther, I decided to call the local police to see what their policy was regarding parking overnight with an RV on city streets. Looking up the non-emergency phone number online, I called the Kellogg Police Department and was greeted by an automated phone system that informed me the office was closed for the evening, but also informed me if I needed immediate assistance to call the sheriff’s department, which I did.

I explained to the person that answered our situation and while she didn’t know the answer, she put me on hold and contacted a deputy that informed us that we could spend the night at the local Yoke’s Food Store just blocks from the Chevrolet dealership (which I could see just a block away from where I was standing). Parking the RVs at the grocery store, I went inside and confirmed we were welcome to spend the night.

While the camp space for the night was not out in the boondocks as we originally planned, it was still free and convenient, and those of you that follow this blog on a regular basis know I am all about free!

Next time you find yourself in a bind and need a spot to park the RV for the night, just remember to call the local police or sheriff. Be certain to use the non-emergency number as they might not be as accommodating if you call 911.

Luckily, the diagnosis of our friend’s tow vehicle was not as dire as first feared and they were able to continue the trek with us to North Dakota.

Calling the sheriff to find a campsite for the evening, just another adventure in RVing.

