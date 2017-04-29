Southern Idaho Fun in Lava Hot Springs

0 SHARES 20 VIEWS Share Tweet



Tucked away in the southeast corner of Idaho just south of Pocatello, RVers will discover Portneuf Bend Campground and nearby Dempsey Ridge Golf Course. Both facilities are located in the year-round destination town of Lava Hot Springs.

Featuring 80 sites, Portneuf Bend Campground is nestled along the picturesque Portneuf River. Campsites are spacious and have individual fire rings and picnic tables. Electrical hook-ups are available at some sites, while water is available at centrally-located water hydrants within the campground. Sewer is not available on the campground, though public dump stations are located nearby.

For those looking to catch their dinner, fishing along the Portneuf River from the campground is allowed during fishing season. A valid Idaho fishing license is required. You can relax and enjoy the quiet country setting all around you, and appreciate the whistle of the trains and the sounds of the river. Amenities include nearby restaurants, swimming pool and hot baths, gift shops, grocery store, gas station, post office, and the Dempsey Ridge Golf Course.

The nine-hole Dempsey Ridge Golf Course opened in 1970 under the name of Thunder Canyon Golf Course. It underwent a name change in 2009 to Dempsey Ridge Golf Course. The popular par 35 track measures 3,177 yards and offers a variety of golfing events and tournaments throughout the year.

Another fun activity to experience is a horse drawn wagon ride. This popular activity includes a great meal. After an enjoyable 40-minute wagon ride up to Dempsey Creek, you’ll dine on a scrumptious roast barbecue dinner with all the fixings, including an Idaho baked potato with various toppings, salad, diner roll, ranch beans, and corn. After dinner and entertainment under the pavilion, enjoy the serene Creekside area that includes a teepee, swings, and walking path.

One of the most popular activities while visiting Lava Hot Springs is to actually visit the lave hot springs! Bubbling out of natural underground springs, the hot water is laden with minerals, but has no sulfur or therefore bad odor. Every day, more than two-and-a-half-million gallons of water course through the hot springs and are diverted into the Portneuf River, keeping the springs ever changing and clean. The spring’s temperatures range from roughly 102-112 degrees F.

In addition to the serenity, there are many activities to keep you busy while visiting Idaho’s Lava Hot Springs.

