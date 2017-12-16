Mild Weather, Beautiful Scenery Draws RVers To Southern Nevada

1 SHARES 39 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

With endless scenery and plenty of activities, Mesquite, Nevada is just over an hour’s drive northeast of Las Vegas. Straddling the Arizona border, Mesquite has become a popular destination for many RVers, especially those who like to tee it up. This quiet desert town of 18,000 is home to Sun Resorts RV Park as well as a handful of quality golf courses.

Located just off of Interstate 15, Sun Resorts RV Park offers 50 sites with full hook ups. The pet-friendly park features pull-through sites for big rigs, free WiFi, water, sewer, showers, and lots of amenities nearby, including stores, fast food and other restaurants, as well as many things to see and do.

The Mesquite area averages about 310 days of warm sunshine annually, which is why there are several quality golf courses that draw numerous RV-golfers to the region year round.

Just over the state line in Littlefield, Arizona is the Palms Golf Club. Stretching to 6,804 yards, the par 71 championship course is a challenge for golfers of all levels. The course features lakes, sand traps, and more than 200 palm trees create stunning hole layouts.

The Palms Golf Club is almost two courses in one, with the front nine featuring wide open fairways and surrounding water. This contrasts with the back nine where you’ll experience more panoramic elevated tees and greens. The 15th hole, for example, has a breathtaking view and vertical drop of 114 feet from the tee box to the fairway. In all, this is a fun course with plenty of challenges.

Another fun activity in the Mesquite area is to experience a camel safari, yes, just like in the Middle East! You can experience camels in a variety of ways at Camel Safari. You can choose to ride a camel through the desert, view a camel encounter, or simply ride on a Segway.

The camel encounter is a one hour tour where you not only meet your camel before the ride, you also learn about camel culture and history. Your guide will explain all about camel anatomy, personality, and keeping and training of both one-hump and two-hump camels. You can also feed and pet the camels and bottle-feed a baby camel when available.

For information about the area, check out VisitMesquite.com. You can additionally read more about Sun Resorts RV Park on RV Park Reviews.