Utah’s Red Rock Country Offers Scenic Golf & RVing

One of Utah’s most picturesque areas is without a doubt the southwest corner of the state. Located less than two hours from Las Vegas, the town of Hurricane sits equal distance between St. George and Zion National Park. Hurricane features the popular Sky Mountain Golf Course along with an RVer favorite WillowWind RV Park.

Offering 177 sites (mostly shaded), WillowWind RV Park features pull throughs, 20/30/50 amp electrical service, laundry facilities, showers, and restrooms. This pet-friendly facility also has a popular Log Clubhouse for gatherings, barbecue areas, picnic sites, WiFi, and 100 channels of cable. Nearby restaurants include Dixie Pizza Wagon, Sonny Boy’s BBQ, Muddy Bees Bakery, Triple J’s Café, and the Main Street Café.

Surrounded by the beautiful red rocks of southern Utah, WillowWind is only a short drive to scenic Sand Hollow Reservoir and breathtaking Zion National Park.

Featuring some of the most incredible natural wonders on the planet, Zion attracts 4.3 million visitors every year. Highlights within the park include Zion Canyon, The Grotto, Weeping Rock, The Watchman, The Sentinel, and Lava Point. Angels Landing is perhaps Zion’s most popular hike; this five-mile round trip hike is strenuous, but worth the effort.

After a visit to Zion National Park, tee it up at Sky Mountain Golf Course. This city-owned public course features 18 holes of golf with views of Zion and the Pine Valley Mountain range. The course is part of the popular Red Rock Golf Trail. A par 72, Sky Mountain measures 6,383 yards and is a good test for golfers of all levels. Not only is this course challenging but the surrounding beauty will keep your head turning!

Golfers will appreciate the reasonable rates to go with the friendly staff. A few changes over the last several months include a new water feature added on holes 11 and 12. Most of the fairways are quite wide, while most of the greens are small and elevated. Overall, Sky Mountain is a first-rate golf course, and visitors won’t be disappointed with the golf or the scenery.

For more information on WillowWind RV Park, check out their ratings over on RV Park Reviews. You can also find more details on Sky Mountain Golf Course on their website here.