Travel Off The Beaten Path In Nevada

In the last installment, we had been camping and exploring Nevada’s Echo Canyon State Park. This week we will head up the road towards nearby Spring Valley State Park enjoying the sites and places to explore along the way.

Heading north from Echo Canyon State Park on Rose Valley Road, you will come to a tee in the road at N37° 56.279 W114°14.979

If you scan the rock faces across the road, you will see where early pioneers inscribed their names over 100 years ago.

This was a common practice for emigrant wagon parties bound for Oregon or California, but I could not find any information to see if it is connected with historic wagon trails. It is still worth a stop to ponder the life of those that came before us and settled the west.

Take a right (east) at the tee onto Eagle Valley Road and soon you will find yourself traveling through the rustic but lush settlement of Ursine, Nevada. The 2010 census reports there were 91 people who call Ursine home. Just north of town is where you will find the only services in the area at the Eagle Valley Resort. The resort features a fully stocked store, bait & tackle, camping gear, cold beer, an RV park, and of course, being Nevada, slot machines. If the fish aren’t biting, try your luck at the slots!

Just past or through the resort, Eagle Valley Road junctions with Highway 322. A left turn will return you back to Pioche, a right turn will take you towards more places to explore and your final destination of Spring Valley State Park.

Next up is Meadow Valley Campground which is split by Highway 322. This campground is popular with users of the Eagle Valley Reservoir just up the road. There are two camping areas available.

The area west of the highway has a restroom and four camping spots with tables and fire rings, set in a side canyon while the area on the east side of the road is typical of a dispersed camping area with no amenities. The campground website does not advise “camper” access on the west side of the road, but the sites are suitable for smaller RVs. The area on the east side of the highway is a large parking area suitable for any size RVs.

Continuing north on Highway 322 will deliver you to the 65-acre Eagle Valley Reservoir. The main attraction here is the consistent fishing for rainbow trout, tiger trout (brown trout x brook trout hybrid), and brown trout.

According to fisheries, anglers can expect to catch between four and five fish per day, with rainbow trout averaging 10 inches and tiger trout averaging about 11 inches. The reservoir also features a pleasant day-use and picnic area. Across the street (Hwy 322) from the dam you will find the 36 campsites of Horsethief Gulch Campground which is suitable for longer RVs.

Where to stay:

Eagle Valley Resort offers full hookups for a very reasonable $23 per night

Meadow Valley Campground operated by the BLM currently offers free camping. The campground is located at: N38° 00.451 W114° 12.377

Horsethief Gulch Campground is only $17 per night. The campground is located at: N38° 01.397 W114° 12.145

In the next and final installment we will arrive at Spring Valley State Park. Enjoying lots to see and do in a relatively small area of Nevada, just another adventure in RVing!

