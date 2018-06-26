These Rock Formations Look Like Something From Another Planet

0 SHARES 43 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

In the last installment, we were heading north from Nevada’s Echo Canyon State Park into Spring Valley State Park. In this installment, we will explore Spring Valley State Park north of Eagle Valley Reservoir.

The paved road you have been traveling on will turn to gravel (suitable for all RVs) as you leave the improved areas of Eagle Valley Reservoir. The road will hug the north side of the reservoir before entering a surprisingly lush valley with livestock grazing along the road.

This lush valley is what attracted Mormon pioneers to settle in the area in 1864. They built cabins while they lived out of their covered wagons. Some of the cabins still stand today. The first historic cabin you will encounter will be on your left. Feel free to stop out front and wander around the cabin, the remains of two outbuildings, and the various farming implements rusting nearby.

As you continue up Eagle Valley Road, you will be in awe of the colorful volcanic tuff and sediments which have been sculpted into stunning formations along the valley.

Your next stop will be the historic Ranch House museum, which invites more exploring and is open for tours. This cabin was occupied by the Wilson family and others until 1959.

Some of the former occupants reside in the on-site cemetery. Both cabins exhibit prime examples of the workmanship Mormon settlers were known for. The next historic structures you will encounter as you continue your journey are those of the Millet Ranch which today serves as the park headquarters.

The large monolith you see across the valley from the headquarters is known as George Washington Rock (pictured above). It is believed that early inhabitants (5,500 BC) of the valley may have used this for a lookout.

Shortly after the park headquarters, you will encounter the turnoff for the very scenic Ranch Campground on your left. If you are traveling with a larger RV, the intersection provides a good place to turn around as there are limited options to do so farther up the road.

Visiting Spring Valley State Park

You will encounter the first cabin mentioned at N38°01.856 W114°11.185

You will encounter the second cabin, which has been restored and is open for tours at N38° 02.039 W114° 10.959

The park headquarters are located at N38° 02.489 W 114 10.816

Ranch Campground contains seven small sites suitable for smaller RVs. Using caution, I managed to get my 27-foot travel trailer turned around and into a site. The campground offers picnic tables, fire rings, and shade ramadas. You will find the turn for the campground at N38° 02.570 W114° 10.725

If the Ranch Campground doesn’t appeal to you or your rig, you can return to one of the camping options mentioned in the earlier two installments or head back to Pioche and camp in the free city park campground.

This brings our tour of Nevada’s historic and scenic Eagle Valley to an end. Be sure to detour off US 93 the next time you’re traveling through the area to enjoy everything this little valley has to offer. Read our previous installments here: