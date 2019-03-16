Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day In Dublin, Ohio

0 SHARES 12 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Celebrate a little Erin go Bragh (Ireland till the end of time) this weekend in Dublin—Dublin, Ohio, that is. Full of Irish pubs and Irish traditions, Dublin’s tagline says it all: Irish is an attitude!

A great place to hang your hat while exploring Dublin is Cross Creek Camping Resort, located a few miles north of the city center. The pet-friendly resort features 200 sites and plenty of amenities like pull-throughs, full hookups, and Wi-Fi access.

Other services include 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, playground, swimming pool, a rec room, and nearby recreational trails.

The Golf Club of Dublin will make you think you’re teeing it up on the Emerald Isle. One of the Midwest’s true links golf experiences, the Golf Club of Dublin includes a Tudor-style clubhouse that sets the tone for this Irish-themed gem.

The 18-hole, par 72 course measures 7,021 yards from the tips. Each hole on the scorecard keeps with the Irish theme and includes names like Leprechaun, Blarney, and Pot of Gold. After a round, grab a pint of your favorite refreshment in Mulligan’s Pub, which is open year-round.

Though you don’t need a passport to visit Dublin, Ohio, the Irish experience is still plentiful. Since 1988, the year after Dublin became a city, the Dublin Irish Festival was christened.

It has since grown into what is now the largest three-day Irish festival on the planet. More than 100,000 guests are expected to attend this year’s event during the first weekend of August.

Two things are certain when you come to Dublin, Ohio: You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy the city, and you don’t have to wait until St. Patrick’s Day to visit! For more information about Dublin, Ohio, check out www.visitdublinohio.com.