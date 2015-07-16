Start a Small Portable Garden in Your RV

2 SHARES 21 VIEWS Share Tweet

One of the many benefits of enjoying an RV lifestyle is the convenience of bringing your kitchen with you everywhere you go. Whether you are in Alabama or Alaska, you can make your favorite dishes, save money on meals by cooking in your RV and ensure that you have the foods that you simply cannot live without with you at all times. Additionally, having the ability to cook in your own well-equipped kitchen, makes eating healthy while on the road much easier and more convenient.

Whether you love to cook or just go through the motions in order to avoid eating cereal at every meal, herbs are an essential part of the process that make foods more enjoyable and can even make each meal more nutritious. Cooking with herbs and spices is also a great way to add flavor to your meals without the need for using salt as a seasoning, which is ideal for anyone limiting their sodium intake, as well as for anyone managing high blood pressure, watching their weight or avoiding excessive salt use due to other health concerns.

While most dried herbs are easy to find in any grocery store and are convenient to stow in even small RV kitchens, there is nothing quite like fresh herbs or herbs that you have grown yourself and dried, even while on the road. Gardening on the road may seem like more trouble than it is worth, but if you start with a simple herb garden, you just mind find yourself moving up to tomatoes, peppers and other larger vegetable plants once you see just how easy it can be.

Consider starting small with just a couple of your favorite herbs. This will allow you to enjoy healthy, flavorful dishes while on the road and will encourage you to use your kitchen and avoid dining out for every meal. Growing even a small amount of fresh produce and herbs while on the road is an excellent, portable hobby that will allow you to enjoy the health benefits of eating fresh vegetables and using healthier seasoning choices at each meal.