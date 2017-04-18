0 SHARES 23 VIEWS Share Tweet

Spring has sprung, the weather is heating up in the desert southwest, which means one thing, snowbirds migrating back to their northern homes. Just as migrating birds have migration stops along their routes, so do their RVing counterparts.

RV snowbirds heading north on US Highway 93 through Nevada may want to try roosting for a night (or two) in Pioche, Nevada where there is a free city campground. The campground offers 10 spaces, each with water, sewer connections and a shade tree. Trash service is also provided. The campground is conveniently located for road warriors just a few blocks off the highway, yet far enough off the highway that traffic noise is not an issue. An added plus, the campground is located right across from (technically part of) the city park which has the greenest grass you will ever find in arid eastern Nevada, perfect for stretching the legs or walking the dog after a long day on the road. Those interested in the town’s mining history will find interpretive panels and mining relics in the southwest corner of the park.

You will find the campground at N37° 56.273 W114 27.106° for those still navigating by street names, you will find the campground on 4th Avenue where it is interested by Mill Street. Stays are limited to 7 consecutive days and your pet is welcome on a leash.

Next week we will look at some other points of interest in the area for snowbirds that want to linger a day or two during their migratory stopover in Pioche.

Free stopovers for migrating snowbirds, just another adventure in RVing!