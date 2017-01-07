This Study Reveals the Many Health Benefits of Golf

0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet

A recent study conducted by the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom suggests that those who golf regularly tend to live longer than those who don’t. Further, the study reports that there are many health benefits of golf as it likely increases life expectancy while improving mental health, among other benefits.

Understand the Wellness Benefits of Golf

Reviewing more than 5,000 studies, researchers concluded that the best available evidence also suggests that physical gains from golfing increases with age. For instance, walking the golf course is good exercise but there are many other benefits of golf as well.

“We know that the moderate physical activity that golf provides increases life expectancy. It even offers mental health benefits and help prevent or treat more than 40 major chronic diseases. These include heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, breast and colon cancer,” said Dr. Andrew Murray, lead researcher for the project. “Evidence suggests golfers live longer than non-golfers, enjoying improvements in cholesterol levels, body composition, wellness, self-esteem, and self-worth. Given that the sport can be played by the very young to the very old, this demonstrates a wide variety of health benefits for people of all ages.”

Additionally, Dr. Murray and his colleagues report that golf provides moderate intensity physical activity. It`s known that enthusiasts can play better golf by walking the course. Also, those who walk 18 holes commonly take between 11,000 and 17,000 steps, and walked four to eight miles. Correspondingly, those riding in a golf cart for 18 holes averaged about 6,000 steps and four miles of walking.

Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study that analyzes the benefits of golf is part of the Golf and Health Project. Its led by the World Golf Foundation and one of the ambassadors is Padraig Harrington.

The Healthy Impact of Golf

The Golf and Health Project is clearly taking an important step forward to shine a light on the benefits of our sport,” says the six-time PGA winner. “I have seen how much impact golf can be on peoples’ well being. Now, it’s time to get this message out there.”

The study concluded that golf offers mental health and wellness benefits that include self-esteem, self-worth, and increased confidence.

Twelve-time major winner Annika Sorenstam, who is an ambassador for the project, shared the following:

“Healthy living is a subject that’s very close to my heart, especially when it comes to educating the next generation. I strongly believe playing golf helps people stay fit, active, and healthy. The Golf and Health Project will help all of us better promote the sport’s physical and mental benefits.”

Finally, the benefits of golf may also lead to a happier lifestyle for RV golfers on the road as it enhances your destinations while maintaining your overall health at the same time.