Summer LTVA

Long Term Visitor Areas (LTVA) are typically associated with snowbirds boondocking in the desert with the LTVA in Quartzsite, Arizona being the best known. While it is true that snowbirds have been flocking to long term visitor areas in the desert for years to escape the winter of their northern home town, did you know that the BLM also operates summer long term visitor areas? It’s true! The BLM office in the eastern Sierra Mountains offers a summer season (Mar-Nov) pass for just $300.00! The pass allows you to camp in any one of four scenic mountain campsites.

The four BLM Campgrounds designated as LTVA sites are:

– Turtle Creek Campground

– Goodale Creek Campground

– Crowley Lake Campground

– Horton Creek Campground



Unlike their desert counterparts, the summer long term visitor areas offer actual numbered camp spaces complete with picnic table and fire ring. All of the campgrounds offer vault toilets and some even offer seasonal water and dump stations.

The annual LTVA season is from the first Saturday in March to November 1st. During this season, visitors who wish to camp on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office for extended periods greater than 14 days must stay in the designated LTVA campgrounds and purchase an LTVA permit.

LTVA permits can be obtained at:

Public Lands Information Center, 798 North Main Street, Bishop, CA

Phone: (760) 873-2500

Office hours: Monday-Friday, 8 am-4:30 pm (Summer: 7 days/week)

Camping in a scenic campground with towering mountains serving as a backdrop for about $1.25 per night, is my kind of adventure in RVing!