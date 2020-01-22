5 Ways You Can Support A Good Cause While Traveling

0 SHARES 26 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Whether you want to support animals, veterans, homeless shelters, or research for diseases like Alzheimer’s, there is a way that you can make a difference even while you’re on the road. These are some easy ways that you can help support local charities while traveling, aside from making monetary donations.

1. Volunteer some time.

Help is always needed at places like the animal shelter, local thrift stores, food banks, soup kitchens, etc. If you know you’ll be in an area for awhile, consider taking just one day a week (or more if possible) to spend some time making an impact in the community you’re visiting.

You can also help in a wide variety of ways through Virtual/Online Volunteering. There are lots of simple tasks you can do from the comfort of your camper using your laptop and a WiFi connection. These tasks could include writing and editing, answering emails, translation, event organization, art and design, research, and more. You can find opportunities and learn more on the website OnlineVolunteering.org.

2. Shop through AmazonSmile.com.

If you need a new product for the RV, or just for around the house, enter through AmazonSmile.com rather than the regular Amazon.com link. While you won’t pay more for the same items, Amazon will donate a portion of the proceeds towards a charity of your choice. Pick one of their spotlight charities or enter your own for a cause that means something to you.

3. Visit local thrift shops that support charities.

Many local thrift shops donate either a portion or their entire proceeds to local charities for a variety of different causes. Before you buy something brand new, take a look around local thrift stores for very affordable items like cookware, clothing, or even camping supplies depending on what has been donated. Not only can you score things like a good frying pan or kitchen knife for 50 cents, but you can rest assured that the money is going to a good cause instead of a big corporation.

Thrift stores also depend on donations to fill up their shelves. So if you need to thin out your things and get organized, especially if you’re a full-timer with limited space, donating items will help make just as much of an impact. You’ll be glad to have the extra space and to know that your unused items have helped out a good cause!

4. Attend local events that support good causes.

There are always events and fundraisers going on around the country that support various charities and organizations. A quick online search through Google or Facebook will tell you what’s coming up near you and more information on how they’re benefitting the local nonprofits.

Anyone can become an RV Care-A-Vanner, no experience is needed. They can teach you on-site and have a range of projects to work on, like framing, roofing, and interior renovations. You can learn more in this article from Do It Yourself RV.

Through KOA Care Camps, kids with cancer can attend medically supervised camps where they can build friendships and enjoy spending time out in nature. They have a range of donation options including Amazon Smile, as well as Auto, RV, and Machinery Donations. For more information, see their website.

See also: New RVs Donated To Tents For Troops