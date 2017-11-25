New Sports Drink Keeps You Focused And Flexible

0 SHARES 9 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Golfers are always looking for an edge, something to improve their performance. SwingOil is a relatively new product on the market, and it’s more than just a sports drink.

SwingOil contains seven key ingredients designed to provide a comprehensive boost to your game, with the hopes of adhering to their motto: “Get Loose and Swing Smooth.”

The drink aims to improve your focus, flexibility, and strength. The three ounce packets come in three flavors, including lemon-lime, orange, and strawberry-banana. Each contains the following commonly used supplements:

• Ginseng: Helps memory and reduce fatigue

• Rhodiola Extract: Enhances mental acuity

• Glucosamine: Reduces joint swelling

• Chondroitin: Relieves joint pain and muscle stiffness

• Turmeric Extract: Helps decrease swelling

• Taurine: Aids normal muscle function and commonly found in energy drinks

• Citrulline Mallate: Improves exercise performance

Popular professional golfer Jason Day is the company ambassador. A few dozen Champions Tour players are also listed as SwingOil team members, which basically means they are compensated with free product samples.

That said, you’re probably still wondering whether this stuff really works. Here’s my personal testimony. I drank SwingOil before a recent nine-holes of golf, and field tested the product a few days later after a five-mile run. In both instances, I got the desired results I was hoping for.

Prior to a round of golf, I normally take a few Ibuprofen to ward off any lower back pain that’s always present when golfing. After drinking a three-ounce packet of SwingOil, I didn’t feel the accustomed mild pain or stiffness in my lower back during the nine holes.

On another occasion, I drank a packet of SwingOil after an intense five-mile run. The following day, my leg muscles weren’t as sore as they normally were after running that same distance.

Of course, results will vary from individual to individual, and the placebo affect cannot be ruled out, which isn’t to say that’s a bad thing, especially if it helps improve your game. SwingOil can be part of a well-rounded golf routine, like stretching, using swing thoughts, or popping an Ibuprofen before a round.

One of the best quotes on the use of SwingOil came from Bart Bryant, who plays on the PGA Champions Tour, who said, “I feel like I have WD-40 flowing through my body when I take SwingOil; I’m all lubed, loose, and ready to play!”

You can get a 12-pack of SwingOil including all three flavors for $33 on Amazon here.