State Park Discounts For Veterans & Disabled Patrons

One hundred years ago, the major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. A year later on the first Armistice Day, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson issued a message to the American People which in part said,

“To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.”

Since that first address in 1919, America and other countries have remembered those who have served in the armed forces via Armistice Day, Remembrance Day, and since 1954, Veterans Day. RVers owe the freedom we enjoy today to those that fought to keep America free.

In some ways, we also owe it to Veterans for the rise of the RV industry as it was G.I.s returning from World War II looking for time away with their family that drove the growth of trailers and truck camper manufacturers in the 1950’s and 1960’s.

I am thankful for those that have served this great country and I hope those of you reading this are too. Many of the fifty states that comprise the United States also wish to thank vets and/or disabled vets by offering them special camping rates to state-operated campgrounds.

By clicking here you can view an alphabetical listing of all fifty states to see what discounts, if any, are offered to veterans or the disabled and what the requirements are to receive the discount.

Are you an RVer who served in the armed forces? Please share what branch you served in and where you served. Thank you for your heroism, service, and sacrifice.

RVing in the home of the brave and land of the free, one of the best adventures in RVing!

