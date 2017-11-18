Visiting Utah’s Scenic Thanksgiving Point

0 SHARES 20 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

What better way to honor the upcoming holiday than by featuring a destination with the same name. Thanksgiving Point Golf Course is not only the top golf facility in the state of Utah, but it also offers plenty of other things to see and do.

While the course opened in 1997, the Thanksgiving Point community has grown exponentially as well, and was named Thanksgiving Point to express gratitude.

Thanksgiving Point Golf Course is a monster, yardage wise. It stretches to 7,714 yards and is spread out on more than 200 acres in the Lehi area.

The course was designed by local resident and former PGA Tour great Johnny Miller, who now is a Golf Channel analyst. Golf Digest Magazine recently named the par 72, 18-hole championship course as the number one public golf club in Utah, while Links Magazine tabbed it as one of 15 hidden gems in the country.

Additional venues within Thanksgiving Point include the Museum of Ancient Life, Farm Country, the Museum of Natural Curiosity, and Ashton Gardens. In 2018, the Butterfly Biosphere will open.

If you’re not strolling the golf course, be sure to take a walk through Ashton Gardens, which covers about 55 acres and includes 15 different theme gardens. One of the most popular gardens is the replica of the garden described in Frances Hodgson Burnett’s book The Secret Garden. Other themed garden rooms include a Monet pond, Rocky Mountain landscapes, and a rose garden growing 60 different varieties.

Located a few miles away is Mountain Shadows RV Park in Draper. Offering 110 sites, this pet-friendly facility also features full hook ups including 30/50 amps, pull-throughs, water, sewer, swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, a library, movie rentals, rec area, and Wi-Fi access to name a few.

In the town of Draper, just 20 miles from Salt Lake City, you can find plenty of facilities like grocery stores and restaurants. Don’t miss the Loveland Living Plant Aquarium where you can view and learn about a variety of exotic creatures from around the globe.

