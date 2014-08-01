The Life of a Travel Nurse

0 SHARES 908 VIEWS Share Tweet

“So what do you do for a living?”

It happens at every RV park where we stop. I guess I don’t look wealthy enough to have retired at this age. When I tell them I am a travel nurse, often as not I am met with another question. “What’s that?” There are plenty of us out there living the RV life. In fact, if you are within 30 miles or so of a hospital, I would wager there is a travel nurse in your RV park.

Many areas of the country have a nursing shortage, and travel nurses fill in the gaps. The industry standard contract is 13 weeks, but there is frequently an opportunity to extend employment longer. Jobs can be lined up through travel nursing companies that serve as an intermediary between nurses and hospitals. The pay for these temporary jobs can be a decent upgrade over standing nursing pay, and you can get a stipend to help cover RV park expenses.

My introduction to this way of life came in 2010 when I was working as an emergency room nurse, and the ER department director retired. The new director didn’t like the way things were and started looking for reasons to let people go. About 60 percent of our staff turned over in a few months. As a new nurse, I guess I was deemed re-trainable and allowed to stay. That turned out to be really lucky. Although it wasn’t fun working where management was actively looking for reasons to fire people, I got to meet the travel nurses who were brought in to fill gaps in the schedule until new nurses could be hired. I noticed the travelers seemed to smile more than the staff, so I pestered them with questions. They were happy to talk.

My wife, Sarah, had been laid off upon returning from maternity leave after the birth of our second child. She had been in the travel industry and had squeezed out every perk, freebie, and discount she could find so we could travel, until we had kids. Now with two kids, a house and a dog, we thought our traveling days were over.

Enter one travel nurse, Klyda. Klyda was one of those perpetually smiling travelers. Turns out, she lived in a fifth-wheel with her husband, a retired pilot. It wasn’t hard to connect the dots. We started doing our research. And there was a ton of research to be done. We had to figure out many things: Could we afford it? What kind of RV? Would we need a truck? What would we do with all our stuff? What would we do with the kids?

Making Decisions

We looked at and researched different types of RVs before settling on a fifth-wheel. We wanted separate bedrooms with a real door. We wanted a separate shower area with a real door. We wanted me to be able to take a car to work and still have something for Sarah to use with the kids. The RV had to be large enough to accommodate a family of four and a dog that weighed more than 100 pounds. After exhaustive research on brands and models, we chose an Open Range fifth-wheel and got a diesel dually truck to pull it.

There was an epic, month-long garage sale that dispatched our accumulated belongings. At the end of the last one, we changed the sign to say, “Free to a Good Home.”

Neither of our kids was school-age yet; heck one was still in diapers. So, we didn’t exactly have to figure out the schooling issue immediately. Neither of us had fond memories of the factory atmosphere at school or the accompanying “Lord of the Flies” social scene, so when the time came we decided to give homeschooling a try. I’m glad we did. We got to teach our kids about geology at Mount St. Helens and Yellowstone. They learned history at Jamestown, Mt. Vernon and Bandelier National Monument. They learned about different cultures in Santa Fe, Del Rio and Portland. And I bet they have a better grasp of geography than almost any kids their age.

Of course, Sarah and I underwent quite the education as well. Going from a sticks and bricks traditional home to a life on the road has some educational hurdles. We had a problem right out of the gate.

Led Astray

On our first trip, as we headed toward Poplar Bluff, Missouri, with a truck, a fifth-wheel and a trail car, and left Houston in our rear view mirror, it felt great. For the first time in a long time, we were doing something instead of just existing. We stopped for lunch at a truck stop, and since the lot was pretty empty, I figured I would practice backing up. The lines were painted on the parking lot, and there weren’t any trucks in the way, but I failed to back into the space at least five times. I just couldn’t get it straight. Oh well, I was sure I would get better. I would just stick to pull-throughs for a while. We used a trip-planning program, from a company that shall remain nameless, to guide us to an RV park at Tonkawa Springs. We were directed to turn off the highway onto a narrow road with trees arched over. It looked a little scary in such a tall vehicle, but this program was specifically designed for RVers. It would never lead us onto a bad road, right?

The road wound down into a valley where it turned from pavement, to gravel, to dirt and grew narrow enough that I was worried about having room for oncoming traffic. We were nervous, but continued on, until we saw the bridge. It was a wooden plank bridge and it looked pretty sturdy, but we had weighed in earlier that day at north of 20,000 pounds. Behind us was a long, twisty, uphill dirt road. There were ditches on both sides of the road, so I couldn’t turn around. We had no idea what to do, so we called the RV park and asked what they thought. I believe the response was, “What are you guys doing back there?” We explained about the trip program, and they told us we were supposed to come in from the other direction. Thanking them for that little tidbit, we asked if they thought we could make it in from where we were. The reply was, “I don’t know.”

Great.

We realized that there wasn’t really an option and loaded the kids up in the car with Mommy while Daddy drove the house over the wooden bridge. It held and we drove on to the campground to face problem number two. The park entrance was designed to be entered from the other direction. It would require an impossible 180-degree turn. So, I could either drive down 10 miles to the highway and drive along trying to find someplace to turn around, or I could do it right there by backing up about a quarter mile on a flat dirt road, turning and backing down a side street, then turning so I could back down the same stretch of road and come to the park entrance nose first.

Somehow I did it in one try. Something just clicked while I was backing down that road and I haven’t had a problem backing up since. That was enough stress for one day though. We settled in and watched the deer play in the park and swam in the springs. We had no idea what was in store for us the next few days, probably a good thing, all things considered. But we had made it through the first of many days on the road. Four years and countless other little adventures later, we are still enjoying the life.