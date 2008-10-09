3 SHARES 1.5k VIEWS Share Tweet

There are many RV owners who claim their RV serves cocktails for six, dinner for four, but only sleeps two. On the rare occasion you have guests or relatives that you want to stay for more than one night without complaining of back pain, now there is a solution! The Majestic Air Sleep System by Flexsteel Industries. For any of us who have slept on a traditional hide-a-bed, this revolutionary product turns what used to be a horrible sleeping experience into a restful night's sleep. The mattress consists of two sections. The bottom half is an innerspring mattress on top of what is an inflatable air bladder. Both are totally encased in a quilted cover with a zippered top. The sofa folds out in the traditional fashion. Then in just about a minute with the included pump running off your 110 volt system, the air bladder inflates for an extremely comfortable sleeping area. You don't feel the bars or cross braces whatsoever. And when you wake up from your restful night's sleep, simply open the large release valve, and again in one minute, it's ready to fold up and put away. The Majestic Air Sleep System is now available on all new Flexsteel RV Hide-a-beds, and can be retrofit into many existing hide-a-bed sofas.

