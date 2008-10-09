There are many RV owners who claim their RV serves cocktails for six, dinner for four, but only sleeps two. On the rare occasion you have guests or relatives that you want to stay for more than one night without complaining of back pain, now there is a solution! The Majestic Air Sleep System by Flexsteel Industries. For any of us who have slept on a traditional hide-a-bed, this revolutionary product turns what used to be a horrible sleeping experience into a restful night's sleep. The mattress consists of two sections. The bottom half is an innerspring mattress on top of what is an inflatable air bladder. Both are totally encased in a quilted cover with a zippered top. The sofa folds out in the traditional fashion. Then in just about a minute with the included pump running off your 110 volt system, the air bladder inflates for an extremely comfortable sleeping area. You don't feel the bars or cross braces whatsoever. And when you wake up from your restful night's sleep, simply open the large release valve, and again in one minute, it's ready to fold up and put away. The Majestic Air Sleep System is now available on all new Flexsteel RV Hide-a-beds, and can be retrofit into many existing hide-a-bed sofas.
For more info on this, or any product we offer, feel free to contact me!
Dave Ast
Dave & LJ's RV Interior Design
360-225-7700
Florence Estill says
Can this mattress be used on a regular king size bed? If so, price would be? Do you ship this item?
Webmaster says
I’m not sure. You’d need to get in touch with Flexsteel. You can find them at flexsteel.com. Good luck!
Nicole Lafontaine says
HI AM LOKING FOR A MATTRESS MAJESTIC AIR WITH AIR PUMP ACCESS
Steve Fennell says
Hi Nicole,
you can reach out to the manufacturer by visiting them at http://www.flexsteel.com
Holly Larsen says
Where is the pump hidden for the sleep sofa.
Have an Allegro Open Road and went to use inflatable bed but cant find the pump?
Thanks,
Holly
MARY ELLEN PUNDT says
Do you sell a queen majestic air sleep inflatable matteress?? For a 2006 Fleetwood Discovery hidabed,
What is your price!?? shipping?? And if you DO NOT sell one, please tell us where we can purchase one of these matteress.
Thanks
