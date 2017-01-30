These Golf Apps Can Help You Improve Your Game

0 SHARES 21 VIEWS Share Tweet

What better way is to kick-start your golf game than from the comfort of your own smart phone. Whether you use an Android or iPhone, there’s a wealth of information for golf through a vast range of apps dedicated to the sport. Plus, a lot of these golf apps are completely free.

Stay Current and Enjoy the Game with these Golf Apps

As far as keeping up with the latest golf news, scores, and highlights, apps like the PGA Tour Mobile, LPGA Now, and Sports Illustrated Golf+Digital golf apps all provide plenty of details to keep you current in the pro golf world. Some detailed information includes the latest on tournament information, weather, TV times, course maps, along with bios and stats. Sports Illustrated offers more in the way of features and essays, videos, and product reviews.

For many tournaments and each of the major tournaments, there are specific golf apps dedicated to The Masters, U.S. Open, British Open, and PGA Championship. TV stations that regularly broadcast golf tournaments also offer free apps, specifically NBC, CBS, FOX, and the Golf Channel.

A handy app to have on hand while actually playing the game is the USGA Rules of Golf. With all the unique rules governing the game, this free app is definitely worth downloading.

Golf Swing Tracking Apps

So, the Golf Channel Academy has a comprehensive golf instruction app. It features countless of videos from top instructors like Marin Hall, Michael Breed, and Dana Rader. You can also find a Golf Channel Academy coach or location nearest you.

There are many golf apps you need to have and the Hudl Technique Golf is another free golf swing app to checkout. It focuses on evaluating and improving your swing by providing a slow motion swing analysis. With this app you are able to compare your swing to that of the pros using side-by-side comparisons. Also, there are drills from coaches to help improve your swing.

It’s common to use GPS technology to improve your game in many ways these days. But to see your ball actually in motion after its been in play is also available. If you’ve ever watched a golf match on TV, then you’ve no doubt seen a similar version of the Shot Tracer app. Every time a golfer tees off during a televised tournament, a red or blue tracer follows the flight of the golf ball from the tee shot to landing. This is exactly what you get when you download and use the Shot Tracer app. The only downside is that it’s available only for the iPhone. The Austrian developer of the Shot Tracer app hasn’t announced any plans for an Android version, yet.

Book a Tee Time, Any Time

The most popular online golf tee time scheduling assistant is perhaps GolfNow, which has been around since 2001. GolfNow operates in more than 16 countries. These include the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. and offers tee times at more than 6,000 courses. The app allows you to select or change your preferred price range, distance to the course, number of golfers, time of day, and how many holes you wish to play. You can check out ratings and reviews, and get directions to the course.

If you’re flexible, then give Last Minute Golfer a try. With this app, you can make tee times for that day or the following day. The theory behind the Last Minute Golfer app is that it’s better to offer someone a discount tee time rather than have nobody tee off at all. Additionally, you can browse and book tee times at several thousand courses in more than 80 cities in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Scotland, Mexico, and Bermuda. Just prior to going to press with this article, developers of Last Minute Golfer announced an updated app was in the works.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a weekly golf blog, “The 19th Hole,” which posts every Saturday on rvlife.com. E-mail Rick at rstedman@gmail.com.