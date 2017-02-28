Need RV Space? Thor Motor Coach’s Challenger 37YT May be the Answer

0 SHARES 51 VIEWS Share Tweet

Following many recent upgrades and new models for 2017, Thor Motor Coach (TMC) announces its new Challenger 37YT Class A. In fact, in the last few years, R&D in the RV industry has been more prevalent with new models, trends, and continuous upgrades. Essentially, when it comes to upgrading to a new rig these days, what you see is what you get, and the offerings are impressive.

The Challenger 37YT has More Room; Comfort

“Right now the market is very good,” says Jon Krider, director of marketing for TMC, “For the last few years, it has always been the entry level buyer coming into the RV market. Now, we’re into a cycle where people are looking at upgrades and more space. Plus, they want to go RVing more often.”

In fact, Krider explains that the Challenger 37YT is a complete upgrade from an entry-level model with new standards and functional space.

Highlights of the 37YT include:

Spacious living space(s)

Large shower in the lavatory

Stackable washer/dryer cabinet

Always-In-View 40-inch LED TV (w/sound bar)

Dream Dinette booth

All-tile back splash

Ample storage above and below in the coach.

The dual slide-out Challenger 37YT, which is positioned in the company’s top-of-line gas-powered class A family of coaches, also reveals ample storage space in the galley with overhead cabinets and drawers (offered in a warm, cherry cabinet color option). The galley includes a Whirlpool stainless steel refrigerator, 30-inch range with a convection microwave, and expansive solid surface counter tops.

Other Standards of the Challenger

Further, comfortable living and sleeping space in this coach is provided by an expansive leatherette lounge (opposite the Dream Dinette). What’s more, the master bedroom comes complete with a walk-around king-size bed, dual wardrobes and a 32-inch television. The en suite bathroom in this area has a skylight and dual vanities run the length of this space.

“This is more of a coach that RVers are going to travel in for more than a couple of weekends or weeks per year,” adds Krider. “It`s designed for more seasoned RVers. This Challenger is great for a couple who are looking to upgrade with more space and function.”

Additionally, comfort extends to its riding characteristics. For instance, the Challenger 37YT rides on a Ford F53 motorhome chassis with a 6.8 L V-10 engine and six-speed transmission.

“We build the Challenger to fit the RV lifestyle, whether consumers are first-time or veteran RVers,” says Krider. “The Challenger has all of the appointments, the ideal materials, and a living space with modern airy feel.”