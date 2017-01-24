0 SHARES 231 VIEWS Share Tweet

Winter’s chill is upon us, but don’t let frigid temperatures stop you from dreaming about warm weather adventures. Therefore, now’s the time to get acquainted with these top rated RV destinations for summer road trips. From golfing in Baja del Sur to meandering down the Great River Road, here’s a month-by-month look at some unique destinations to include on your summer driving list.

Top Rated RV Destinations for Your Bucket List

Month: May

Destination: Los Cabos Mexico

Kick-off your summer by RVing to Mexico and play at any one of the ten best golf courses in Los Cabos, Mexico. Most noteworthy, these 10 stunning world-class public golf courses are near some of Baja California Sur’s popular RV parks in the surrounding towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. What’s more, sweeping ocean views of the Sea of Cortez and vast undulating greens await golfers of every skill level. But if you can’t get down there during May, consider a RVing snowbird getaway from August to September or November through March.

Month: June

Destination: America’s Best Back Roads

School is out but America’s favorite back roads with gorgeous scenery and history make great year-round lessons for travelers of any age. So, you can learn about history and chart a long route with the many RV trip planning apps that are available to explore many destinations. As a result, you can take things slow and steady along such destinations as the Blue Ridge Parkway, which is 450 miles, connecting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina to the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Or perhaps take in all of the attractions throughout the 10 States on the expansive Great River Road.

Month: July

Destination: The Pacific Northwest

Get ready to escape summer’s hottest days and cool off near the Olympic Peninsula in Port Townsend, Washington. For instance, set up base camp at one of the many Port Towsend campgrounds and enjoy a summer in a Victorian seaport. While this historic community is rated as one of the 20 Best Towns to Visit,” by Smithsonian Magazine, celebrate the summer’s street fairs and other attractions. Additionally, if you have a knack for wood carving, this is your chance to take a class at the Port Townsend School of Woodworking.

Month: August

Destination: Western Colorado

If you time your RVing travels just right, plan a fall color adventure in the Rocky Mountains. You can begin by exploring up and down the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, near Grand Junction. Another destination is the steep, narrow and dramatic, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. This is a 10 million year-old geologic wonder. Also, explore the area’s best scenery along challenging hiking trails or take a leisurely drive along the North Rim Road, South Rim Road or the East Portal Road where fishing and picnicking is available.

Month: September

Destination: Las Vegas

Finally, say goodbye to summer at one of the west’s great escapes, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Located less than 20 miles from the Vegas Strip, this area is famous for stunning sandstone formations. Therefore, climbers love it and others enjoy hiking. In addition, RV camping is available.

Want to share some of your own top rated RV destinations for summer road trips? Drop us a line and share your ideas with us, we’d love to hear from you.