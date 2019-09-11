Tow Vehicle Ingenuity—The Secret Is Out

0 SHARES 87 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sponsored by M&G Engineering

We’ve all heard tales of the secret menu that In-And-Out Burger offers. Not a July 4th goes by without reminders of Area 51, courtesy of the movie Independence Day. Rumors regularly circulate about the new iPhone or secret Android devices that are just around the corner. Then there is that magical, hidden campground with perfect campsites, exquisite scenery, sans all other campers.

It seems there is always some secret facility or unique operation that only a lucky few have found. Add this one to the list, M&G Engineering in Athens, Texas. Less than two hours southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, “hidden” on Highway 19, is such a facility.

Here, M&G Engineering designs, fabricates, sells, and installs their ingenious tow vehicle braking systems. At an installed price lower than most other available systems, who better to install it than the folks that designed it?

Officially called Car Braking Systems, these tow vehicle brake systems started life in 1987 from the mind of Leon Meadows, the company president. Their patented air cylinder is at the heart of over 22,000 installed units, both locally and throughout their dealer network.

Virtually every state requires a tow vehicle braking system for weights that are well under the typical tow vehicle’s gross weight. Most of those states also require a breakaway system, should your tow vehicle become separated from your motorhome. There are additional laws for triple towing, as well as specific towing speed limits. Choosing a proper braking system and finding someone to install it in a timely manner at a reasonable rate just got easier.

General Manager Monty Rasco’s team will install the Original M&G Car Braking System with no additional connections or cables inside the vehicle. For new vehicles with limited under-hood space, the M&G 2.0 Brake System fits the bill.

Add a Breakaway Kit and you can hit the road, not only at a significant savings but with meticulous care and precision as their name implies. These folks are truly Engineers in the highest sense of the word, as evidenced by their attention to detail and immaculate shop and workspaces.

With M&G Engineering, you can tell that you are dealing with folks that care and understand the magnitude of what they are doing and how it affects you, the RVer. Turning over your keys to someone to service your car or truck is often hard. Turning over the keys to your beloved RV is gut-wrenching. Putting BOTH in someone else’s hands is all but impossible.

Fortunately, when those hands belong to M&G Engineering, you can rest easy, knowing their attention to detail will provide a safe, long-lasting braking solution for your tow vehicle, while treating your RV as if it were their own.

You’ll often find M&G Engineering, long-time FMCA Commercial Members, at various FMCA rallies and events. M&G Engineering in Athens, Texas will continue to install top-notch Car Braking Systems for your RV tow vehicle in secret anonymity. As your one-stop shop, M&G will also install tow bars, base plates, and can wire your vehicle for towing as well.

You’d better contact them soon if you need to equip your toad for next season, their secret is out!

Author’s note: Recently, I was fortunate enough to use the services of M&G Engineering. Having recently purchased a tow vehicle, I made my appointment with Monty and headed south. Once we arrived, we pulled both vehicles into immaculate work bays. For the motorhome, the service pit offered the M&G team easy access to the rear-end components of the motorhome without having to mess with jacks or lifts.

In the time it took to check my email, catch up on Facebook, and skim through a couple of RV magazines, everything was ready to go. As expected, the equipment, fit, and finish were all first-class.

Monty explained the new hardware. No maintenance, adjustments, or fine-tuning were necessary as the unit I received was vehicle-specific. Although our Jeep already had them, courtesy of the previous owner, Monty was ready, able, and willing to install any towing hardware or wiring for lights if needed.