Leave Your Next Campsite Better Than You Found It

In our last post, we were camped with friends at North Carlson Lake near Ryder, North Dakota. We were camped in a free county-operated campground nestled between three lakes. Campground amenities include BBQ grills, a boat ramp, fire rings, beach access, picnic tables, restrooms (suitable for tornado shelter) and trash cans/dumpsters.
Noticed I bolded the last amenity, trash cans/dumpsters, as recent users of the park/campground seem to have not been aware of their existence or they are super lazy. Sadly, I believe it is the latter of the two, as the campground and fire rings were littered with garbage and food waste while very visible dumpsters sit empty just a short walk from any of the campsites.
While I have written about taking your garbage with you previously and I am probably preaching to the choir, I feel compelled to do so again as if I can just influence a few campers, it may make a difference.
Why should you leave your campsite or an entire park better than you found it? Here are several reasons:
- Leaving a campsite (especially a free one) littered means the agency overseeing the campground has to clean up after you, which costs money. If cleanup costs from unappreciative campers continue month after month, exceeding revenue or the assigned budget, the overseeing agency has no choice but to raise prices or close the campground. Read this article for an example.
- Litter such as broken glass, bottle caps, pop tops and aluminum cans shredded by lawn mowers can be a hazard to little ones (adults too) headed barefoot to enjoy the beach.
- Food scraps such as chicken bones and rancid food can be dangerous to the pets of other campers that arrive after you. Not only that, but food waste can attract yellowjackets and other insects that others may have allergies to.
If you enjoy free campgrounds for overnight stays along your route (like I do), please show your appreciation by taking care of them and picking up the trash of less thoughtful campers before you.
If we each learn to do our part, we can keep campgrounds along with other recreational lands open, and hopefully save a pet or little one from injury in the process.
Leaving a campsite better than you found it, just another adventure in RVing!
If you would like to stay at the campground you will find it just under 10 miles east of Ryder, North Dakota at the intersection of 114th St SW and 303rd Ave SW (aka Road 22). Rather than navigate by street names I suggest you let your onboard navigation direct you to N47° 55.275 W101° 28.240
Comments
Pete Miller says
I like the “leave nothing but your footprints” approach that was advocated while camping during my Boy Scout years!
Stephen Monteith Albers says
My rule is that I never hike or even walk without a trash bag. When the bag is full, I’ve done my cleanup bit for the day.
Prospector 1950 says
I agree with your latter statement pertaining to “Laziness”. Thanks to Society, People are now just plain Lazy, Yes, they are now getting so lazy they can’t even get up and walk a few feet or yards to the nearest trash receptacle. Not to mention that they are also now-a-days copting the “I Don’t Freaking Care, It’s Not My Problem” attitude, as well. It’s called the “Lack of Parenting” syndrome because the parents don’t want to take the time out of their personal lifestyle’s to properly educate their children in proper manners, and etiquette, not that the children now-a-days would even take the time out of their video games for even a couple of minutes to listen to them in the first place. It’s getting worse, and worse, every year.
Kim Fenske says
Being a Gold Palm Eagle Scout, I have always believed in “pack it in; pack it out”. I have always wondered why campers feel the need to build campfires in the backcountry or leave a mess in developed campgrounds. I have spent decades as both a volunteer and Forest Service FPO/Wilderness Ranger cleaning-up rock rings and trash in wilderness areas where campfires are illegal I once shoveled five gallons of broken glass and five hundred pounds of rock out of a single bonfire site. I have never had a bear in one of my dispersed campsites, but frequently have experienced trash bears in developed campgrounds where visitors leave messes so regularly that the sites become part of the daily rounds of local bears and rodents. That is one reason that I prefer dispersed camping over developed campgrounds.