New Luxurious Resort Coming To The Texas Gulf Coast

Tropical Trails will be celebrating their Grand Opening soon in June 2019. The newest luxury resort to hit the Texas Gulf Coast is located in the southern tip of Texas, just north of Brownsville and a short drive from South Padre Island. Their accommodations will include full hookup RV sites as well as fully furnished cottages.

The resort will be built out in two sections: Tropical Trails East and Tropical Trails West. The east side will include 58 luxury RV sites for a more high-end experience, in addition to 164 deluxe sites, 18 standard RV sites, and 23 upscale cottages. Only standard RV sites and cottages will be offered for Tropical Trails West.

The luxury sites are set to have 16’ x 45 color-stamped concrete pads, 100-amp service, a pergola for shade, and some sites will also have fire rings. Deluxe sites will include 12’ x 45’ concrete pads, 40 feet of space between the neighboring sites, a picnic table, and a fire pit or fire ring.

Cottages will include a sofa sleeper in the living room, a kitchen, a bath and a shower, and a master bedroom. Their East cottages will also have a loft for the kids or extra guests, as well as a front porch.

Tropical Trails East will have their own set of amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, a catch-and-release pond, a fitness room, and activities like pickleball and shuffleboard. West amenities will consist of a swimming pool, a dog park, and a pavilion.

They have an ideal location in the Rio Grande Valley where there is lots to see and do year-round. There are several museums to visit nearby that range from a children’s museum and fine art museum to an Air Force museum. Several parks are in the area, as well as biking trails and family-fun attractions like a zoo and an aquatics center. There are also lots of shops to browse and local bars and restaurants for dining.

The beach and warm Gulf waters are less than a 40-minute drive away. Take your pick between the beautiful beaches on South Padre Island or head to the more secluded Boca Chica Beach. Bring a pair of binoculars as this area has great birdwatching and several local parks to observe them.

Rates will vary from $45 a night for a standard site up to $72 for their top luxury spaces. Weekly rates, monthly rates, and resort packages will also be offered.

To learn more about the RV resort and make reservations, visit their website at TropicalTrailsRVResort.com. You can also stay up-to-date by following them on their Facebook page.

