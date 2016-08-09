Break-Up Plus: Try this Waste Tank Solution for Your RV

44 SHARES 496 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Break-Up Plus is an eco-friendly, three-in-one holding tank solution that`s designed to liquefy waste, unblock RV plumbing and provide a deodorizer for grey and black water in trailers and motorhomes, or for portable toilets in tent or truck campers.

“Valves can get plugged all the time and the solution liquefies any type of waste to prevent that,” says owner Lou Sistek. “When this happens, the tank gauge indicates they are full when they are not. The solution also deodorizes the grey and black water, as well as the tanks. We have one RVer who uses Break-Up Plus and after a break in his hose, waste was everywhere. Yet, he mentioned there was no odor whatsoever.”

When a plug occurs, users simply apply a quart of the solution to the tanks and within 24 to 36 hours “everything will come out, plus it will deodorize and clean the tank(s).” According to Sistek, the solution also dissolves build-up and/or tissue, works in all temperatures and can disinfect counter tops in the bathroom and galley.

Eco-Friendly Break-Up Plus

Without the use of enzymes, phosphates, and formaldehyde, the solution is non-toxic, environmentally-friendly and approved by the U.S Coast Guard. Sistek also says it can be safely dumped in septic tanks and sewer drain systems. If it spills on hands (or other parts of the body) skin doesn’t turn blue. The solution simply washes off.

“All the ingredients are used up before you dump so there is nothing to contaminate,” says Sistek. “It’s no more of an issue to use than if you were to wash your car. It’s also approved for dumping by the City of Los Angeles.”

To use, simply pour the solution down a sink or toilet and only one ounce is required per 10 gallons of waste for larger tanks. Two ounces are required for portable toilets or tanks under 10 gallons. It’s also suggested to use while driving to increase agitation between the Break-Up Plus and the solid waste.

“It’s basically an all-in-one solution, so we don’t have to offer additional drain or deodorizer products,” added Sistek. “This also makes it economical and we have RVers that buy it by the case every season before they hit the road.”

The solution is available in one-quart or eight-ounce bottles. Cases of 12 for the quart size and cases of 24 for the eight-ounce size are also available.

RVLife.com received a news release from BreakUpplus.com asking us to tell our readers about its September\October special. The introductory special discounts the one quart price to just cover the shipping and handling. The bottle is FREE. The offer is open to iRV2 members and all RVers. Visit breakupplus.com for more details. (U.S.P.S Addresses Only)