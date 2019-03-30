Visit Twin Falls In Scenic Southern Idaho

0 SHARES 11 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Twin Falls, Idaho, in the south-central portion of the Gem state, offers plenty of picturesque outdoor activities throughout the year. The city even took its name from two waterfalls in the Snake River Canyon. However, a dam was eventually constructed to generate hydroelectricity, which diverted water away from the second waterfall.

There are still several other amazing places to visit in this area appropriately dubbed as the Magic Valley. A comfortable place to stay while visiting the area is Twin Falls 93 RV Park. Open year-round, this pet-friendly resort offers 73 sites in a serene country setting.

Amenities include 80-foot long sites to accommodate any big rig, 20/30/50 amp hookups at all sites, free Wi-Fi for browsing and checking your e-mail, along with premium Wi-Fi for streaming on multiple devices. Twin Falls 93 RV Park also offers showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities.

Golfers can tee it up at nearby Twin Falls Golf Club. The par 68 is not a long course, measuring just 5,505 yards from the longest tees. The course is deceptively tough and will challenge the best short games. The variety of holes and scenic setting make for a great round of golf.

The greater Twin Falls area features spectacular scenery, and another waterfall worth a visit. Shoshone Falls is a natural wonder on the Snake River that drops 212 feet—that’s roughly 50 feet farther than Niagara Falls!

It’s best observed in the spring when the water flows are high. While visiting Shoshone Falls, you’ll also find playgrounds, hiking trails, picnic areas, a boat ramp, a swimming area, and a scenic overlook.

Located nearly 500 feet above the Snake River, the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls is a must-visit. This 92-year-old structure stretches to 1,500 feet in length and is a four-lane portion of U.S. Hwy. 93.

For more information on the Twin Falls area, check out the Twin Falls Visitor Center. You can also learn more about Twin Falls 93 RV Park on Campground Reviews.