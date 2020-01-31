This Two Million Dollar Luxury RV Rolls in Style

11 SHARES 1.1k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Meet the 2020 Newell Coach P50 1675. This two million dollar RV is what happens when Porsche Automotive and the world’s most well-known luxury RV manufacturer get together to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the luxury RV designer.

Road Trip in Style with this Two Million Dollar RV

If you’re in the market for a custom luxury RV, Miami Oklahoma is where you go to get one. That’s where Newell Coach is located, and their engineers will create an all-custom luxury RV just for you.

Newell has a reputation for creating high quality coaches entirely from scratch, totally to your specifications.

This isn’t the first time Newell and Porsche have collaborated. The original P50 model launched in 2017 and it keeps getting better. The P50 honors the legacy of L.K. Newell, who gained a spot in RV history by building a luxury coach that features the best elements of bus and motorhome design and construction.

L.K.’s goal was to combine the desirable features of a bus-the rear diesel engine, under-floor storage, air brakes, and air suspension-with features that buses did not offer, such as a front-mounted generator, a mid-entry door, motorhome systems built into the body and chassis during manufacture, and more flexibility to custom build to the customer’s preferences. In 1970, Newell designed and built his own pusher motorhome chassis-from scratch. He used a unique bridge-construction technique that maximized under-floor storage space, creating the first motorhome with a basement. He offered his first diesel-powered motorhome in 1972, far ahead of the rest of the industry. — History of Newell Coach

From the First Diesel Pusher to First Class Road Trip Living

RVs have come a long way since Newell invented the first diesel pusher at the request of a customer. The P50 is no exception. This beauty is 45-feet long and weighs 65,000 pounds, with 600 square feet of first class living space inside. And like all Newell coaches, it’s built on-site from the ground up–even the chassis and the body itself. In the process, the customer determines almost everything about the interior design of the unit.

The luxury coach also features an important design element Newell introduced to RV manufacturing: “flat floor sides.” What this means is that whether your slides are extended or retracted while in motion, you will always have flat floors inside the RV. No more tripping on the uneven flooring when you’re on the move.

Like all Newell motor coaches, the P50 is designed for first class living. The smooth tile floors, the leather-bound walls and surround sound home theater system ensures the buyer will never sacrifice the luxury touches of the sticks and bricks they left behind.

Despite the high ticket price of Newell RVs, sales have always been brisk. Even during the great recession when other RV manufacturers were folding, Newell kept making million dollar homes on wheels. Today the company produces just under 40 units a year in their 65,000 square foot facility.

To see the luxury coach up close, check out the video below.