Go Camping And Golfing In North Georgia

0 SHARES 32 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Spring is a great time to visit the Peach State while the azaleas are in full bloom. Located two hours northwest of Augusta is Victoria Bryant State Park in Royston.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Georgia’s upper Piedmont, this is one of northern Georgia’s best kept secrets. It is also one of Georgia’s eight state parks with a golf course.

Victoria Bryant State Park offers limited amenities like 30-amp electrical and water, along with showers and laundry facilities. A swimming pool is available during summer months.

The pet-friendly park also offers eight miles of trails and two ponds for public fishing. You can spend days exploring the beauty of this 502-acre park. Open year-round, the state park also offers Highland Walk Golf Course. The 18-hole, par 72 course measures 6,503 yards from the tips.

Golfers will be challenged on this well-manicured track, like the par 5, split fairway on hole four, or the downhill par three, hole 16 with water to the right. In addition to a golf shop and snack bar, golfers can also rent the Blue Bird cottage, which can accommodate up to a dozen people.

The small town of Royston offers a terrific attraction in the Ty Cobb Museum. This tribute to one of professional baseball’s all-time greats is worth the $5 admission.

One final note: If you think golf is just a game, think again. In Georgia alone, golf accounts for more than 57,000 jobs!

While you’re in North Georgia, visit Amicalola Falls and DeSoto Falls Recreation Area.