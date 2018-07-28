Take A Step Back In Time In Gettysburg

0 SHARES 29 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Blending the present with the past is one of the hallmarks of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where one of the most significant Civil War battles took place 155 years ago.

That horrific three-day battle in 1863 resulted in more than 51,000 dead soldiers, which prompted President Abraham Lincoln to deliver his now-famous Gettysburg Address.

Where to visit

The town of Gettysburg has eight Lincoln statues ranging from life-size monuments to busts of the president. Visitors enjoy Lincoln walking tours, Lincoln leadership programs, and several Lincoln-related historical sites such as the Historic Lincoln Railroad Station, David Wills House, and the Soldiers’ National Cemetery.

These and many more attractions can be explored while staying at Drummer Boy Camping Resort. The expansive park offers 423 sites, full hookups, and lots of amenities.

Some of those amenities include 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, showers and restrooms, Wi-Fi, a camp store, and numerous activities. In addition to miniature golf, other resort activities include a fishing pond, game room and rec hall, a spa and swimming pool, and the ever-popular 250-foot water slide.

Venturing beyond Drummer Boy Camping Resort, visitors can easily spend several days exploring the local attractions.

Not to be missed are the Gettysburg National Military Park, the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, and the Eisenhower National Historic Site, which is the home and farm of General and 34th President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The town of Gettysburg also offers unique shops, cafes, and restaurants.

Golfing in Gettysburg

Another nearby attraction for golfers is The Links at Gettysburg. This par 72, 18-hole championship course stretches to 7,069 yards from the gold tees.

Golf at the Links at Gettysburg is deemed truly spectacular by many who have played the course. It features water on almost every hole, several elevated tee shots, blind doglegs, and undulating greens throughout.

Gettysburg is located about 140 miles east of Philadelphia and 60 miles northwest of Baltimore. For more information about traveling to Gettysburg, visit DestinationGettysburg.com and RV Park Reviews.

