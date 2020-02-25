Wanderful Life RV Guide Book Gets Beyond the Basics

0 SHARES 22 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

There’s more to transitioning into full-time RVing than the logistics. To chase your wanderlust successfully, a mindshift needs to happen. A new book called “A Wanderful Life: Your Guide to RV Living” helps you do exactly that. You will learn how to wrap your head around the new lifestyle and gently ease into life on the road with less stress and more fun.

Go Beyond Logistics with Wanderful Life RV Guide Book

When we decide to take a leap into full-time RVing, we get so caught up on the hard costs. From researching the obvious aspects of RV trip planning, like deciding on a rig, to figuring out how to pay for the lifestyle, we focus on factors that are easily calculated and measured.

And while those practical matters are important, so is our state of mind. But few of us pay attention to it, because you can’t put a number on mental health. That’s too bad, because the nomadic life is full of uncertainty and emotional upheaval. How we handle those challenges on the road can make or break our adventure. That’s where “A Wanderful Life: Your Guide to RV Living” can help.

Embracing the Uncertainty of Nomadic Life

Author Barbara Wentzell Jaquith wrote this one-of-a-kind full-time RVing guide book to help travelers wrangle their emotions when coping with the transition from a traditional life to the one they dream about. She and her husband Arnie know about it from firsthand experience. They both embrace the wanderlust in their souls, but the uncertainty of chasing it down on a full-time basis left them feeling uneasy.

“Arnie and I were in our mid-sixties when we made our decision. The world was calling out to us and we were longing to hear its voice. We were ready to restore legitimacy to our lives through a connection made to nature and a penchant for learning. But we understood that this life wasn’t just carefree. During the planning stages, we tried to be brutally honest with ourselves and with each other. We wanted to determine if the tradeoff between the travel we longed for and the realities of a full-time traveling life were worth it to us. We needed to be sure that we weren’t just tired and burned out from years of high-stress jobs. We needed to be sure that we weren’t just lookin for an escape. We also needed to know that we were dreaming of a fulfilling lifestyle that would be realistic for us to execute. We asked ourselves if this was the right lifestyle and the right decision at the right time fr us. Jumping from the frying pan into the fire may be temping, but long term, you’ll probably get burned. Ultimately, we decided to fine-tune the plan and then put it into action.”

Dig Deeper into the Ups and Downs of Full-time RVing

The couple spent four years on the road researching the topic. They had deep conversations with other full-time RVers. Their aim was to uncover how people manage the self-discovery process of leaving a traditional lifestyle and leaping into the alternative.

Jaquith writes from the perspective of a retiring baby boomer. But anyone who’s dreaming of the lifestyle will love it too. She touches on all of the practical aspects of full-time RV planning, but goes way beyond it for the benefit of readers. By diving deep into the feelings, thoughts and actions that accompany the switch, you’ll learn about things like:

How to give up our attachments and reap the rewards of letting go

Managing the frustrations of giving up reliable services, like Internet and cellular connectivity

Ideas for making friends on the road and building your sense of community

Nurturing your nomad instinct in a world filled with settlers

Why pets make great role models for learning how to wander mindfully

This is essentially the story of one couple who hit the road. But what’s especially appealing about A Wanderful Life is how the author interjects fascinating background information into the narrative.

Jaquith backs up her tips and suggestions with interesting research published in scientific journals that look at human behavior in regards to possessions and travel. People she encountered the road also share their full-time RV stories. You’ll get interesting perspectives from people of different backgrounds. Jaquith shares how they made the switch, whether by choice or necessity, and the challenges they faced.

If you’re thinking about becoming a full-time RVer, this book is a one-of-a-kind, must-have manual for a successful journey. Don’t hit the road until you read it.