Why You Should Visit the Wanee Lake Golf Course and RV Park

The Wanee Lake Golf Course and RV Park in Ashburn, Georgia – dubbed a hidden gem by some visitors – is a clean, comfortable, and quiet resort in the heart of the Peach State. The nine-hole Wanee Golf Course first opened in 1968, and still features rolling hills, beautiful pine trees, and a seven-acre lake that challenges golfers and fishermen alike.

Enjoy the Rounds at Wanee Lake Golf Course and RV Park

Visitors to Wanee Lake Golf Course and RV Park will see that the walkable par 36 course measures 3,122 yards from the longest tees. Additionally, there are also chipping and putting areas and a driving range.Enjoy a beverage at the Sports Lounge while taking in the natural surroundings of the area.

The RV park features 30 sites that can accommodate big rigs and pull throughs. Further, this pet-friendly resort offers full services to include 30/50-amp power, plus water and sewer. In addition, there’s Wi-Fi service and a welcoming hot tub. Visitors will also enjoy the full-size lighted tennis court, and luxurious swimming pool with showers and locker room facilities.

In the nearby town of Ashburn, an interesting place to visit is the Crime and Punishment Museum. It’s at the former Turner County Jail and recaps the colorful history of Georgia’s nefarious residents from years passed. The jail closed in 1993 and the Chamber of Commerce volunteers will gladly explain about some of the artifacts. For instance, there’s “Old Sparky,” Georgia’s electric chair, the jail’s execution chamber, where noose-wearing convicts would drop to their deaths through a trap door, and the Last Meal Café.

Events and Other Attractions in the Area

While traveling to or from Ashburn, there are four State Parks in Georgia that that offer great side trips. What’s more, they are all within a close distance from the resort. Also, the Gulf coast is a mere two hours away where you can stay and explore on Georgia’s Jekyll Island.

Nonetheless, Ashburn is a quaint southern town with a annual event that shouldn’t be missed. The Fire Ant Festival has been bringing folks together the last weekend of March for 22 years. Known for its wacky and off-the-wall activities, the festival offers family oriented fun for all ages. Activities include the fire ant calling contest and the giant fire ant maze. There’s also a carnival, fireworks, live music, and a barbecue cook-off.

For barbecue aficionados, this is a big deal. The 2017 Fire Ant Festival BBQ Bash is sanctioned by the Georgia BBQ Association as well as the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS). KCBS is the official sanctioning body of competitive barbecue and each year, it sanctions more than 500 competitions across the country.