Enjoy The Fall Colors Of Western Maine

A post-Labor Day visit to Maine is the perfect time to enjoy the changing fall colors in the Pine Tree State. Pleasant River Campground, set near the Androscoggin River in West Bethel, provides a picturesque venue in western Maine and can serve as your home base while exploring the changing colors and other local attractions.

A family-friendly park, Pleasant River Campground features 75 sites, plenty of amenities, and lots of activities. Many sites are pull-throughs, and amenities include full hook-ups (30/50 amp electrical, sewer, water), restrooms, showers, and free Wi-Fi. This pet-friendly park also offers a swimming pool, camp store, a playground, canoe and kayak rentals, hiking and biking trails, and shuttle service.

The Bethel, Maine area also features two dynamic golf courses, each with its own character and appeal. The Bethel Inn Resort Golf Course is widely considered to be one of the best courses in the state. Incredible fall colors surround this picturesque course during the crisp autumn months. The par 72, 18-hole championship course measures 6,663 yards from the tips and features mountain vistas and incredible natural beauty.

The 18-hole championship Sunday River Golf Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Golfweek dubbed the course the number one track in Maine. The par 72, Sunday River Golf Club measures 7,051 yards from the championship tees and overlooks the Sunday River Valley with the Mahoosuc range towering above.

Just down the road is Sunday River Brewing Company, which features a great selection of local craft beers. For dessert, try one of their many tasty donuts!

A few miles north of Bethel is Grafton Notch State Park, which is also part of the Maine Birding Trail. A few recommended hikes include the Mother Walker Falls, Moose Cave, and Screw Auger Falls.

For more information about Bethel, Maine, visit www.bethelmaine.com. You can also learn more about Pleasant River Campground on Campground Reviews.

