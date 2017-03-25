Wisconsin’s Peninsula State Park GC Celebrates Centennial

0 SHARES 12 VIEWS Share Tweet

Located about 75 miles north of Green Bay, Wisc. in Door County, Peninsula State Park Golf Course has been hosting golfers for the last century. The course initially opened in 1917 with just six-holes, expanded to nine holes in 1923, and finally to a full 18 holes in 1931. Though the course has gone through many changes and upgrades over the years, the current track features extreme elevation changes and dramatic scenery.

The par 71 Peninsula State Park Golf Course, also known as The Park, is a favorite of visitors and locals alike. Though not a long course at 6,304 yards, it features a number of interesting holes. For example, the par 3, eighth hole is a mere 69 yards, but it requires a precision shot from an elevated tee.



Challenging doglegs can be found on holes 2, 5, 9, 10, 12, and 16, while another elevated tee box is waiting for you on the par 3, 17th that measures 186 yards. Peninsula State Park Golf Course is not to be missed in the fall. During those cool crisp months this spectacular rolling woodlands course features stunning foliage from its fairways that are lined with majestic oak, maple, and birch trees.

In 2014, Peninsula State Park opened its much-anticipated short course. The six hole short course is a par 18 that measures 486 yards. Hole lengths vary from 64 yards to 115 yards. The six hole short course is also a learning center that teaches the young and old alike about the game of golf.

In addition to the two golf courses, Peninsula State Park Golf Course amenities include a driving range, restaurant, and pro shop.

Nearby RV Options

RVers will definitely appreciate the proximity of the golf course to a variety of campgrounds. According to Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications and Public Relations for Door County Visitor Bureau, there are more than 450 camp sites at the five different camping areas within the 3,776-acre Peninsula State Park. “All of the campgrounds have at least some, if not all, sites that can accommodate RVs,” said Jarosh. “Within the park, the closest campground to the golf course is South Nicolet Bay Campground. But honestly, any of the five camping areas within Peninsula State Park are very close to the golf course, which is located on the north end of the park.”

# # #