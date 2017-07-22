Smashing The Grass Ceiling: Former Pro-Golfer Releases New Book For Women

0 SHARES 7 VIEWS Share Tweet

Smashing the Grass Ceiling: A Women’s Guide to Mastering Golf for Business Success is a new release from first-time author Fareen Samji. Written from a combination of inspiration, advice, and personal stories, the author’s aim is to provide a blueprint for success.

Smashing the Grass Ceiling is an alternative approach to golf, giving women the basic skills and the confidence to get out onto the golf course and realize the unique business advantages that only golf offers. Readers will learn how to:

• Navigate golf courses with confidence

• Fully leverage golf as a social and business networking tool

• Manage emotions while playing

• Become the person people want in their golf foursome

Samji insists that Smashing the Grass Ceiling is not a “how-to-golf” book.

“Early in the book I explain that the quality of your golf swing is the least most important thing that you need to know,” she says. “What’s more important is how to manage the golf experience with the three other people in your foursome, how to manage your emotions, and make sure you’re having a fun time. It’s an opportunity for you to show your true personality on the golf course.”

Samji is a former pro-golfer and five-time Canadian International Long Drive Challenge Champion. Her entrepreneurial spirit knows the power of golf as a business tool, and she is passionate about getting more women out of the office and onto the golf course.

An excerpt from the book reads:

“I will hammer this point home over and over again. It’s not about being the best golfer. It’s not about having the lowest score. The ability to swing a golf club and hit a ball is not as important as the ability to manage the nuances and emotions of the game and the culture that surrounds it.”

Smashing the Grass Ceiling: A Women’s Guide to Mastering Golf for Business Success is available on Amazon.com. The 126-page book retails for $13.65.