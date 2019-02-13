Go Shopping & Golfing In North Alabama

0 SHARES 24 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Parnell Creek RV Park in Woodville is a comfortable year-round resort located about 25 miles east of Huntsville, Alabama. Featuring southern hospitality at its best, this RV park is a favorite of families and travelers alike.

Other amenities at Parnell Creek RV Park include full hook-ups, Wi-Fi, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a pet area, and rec room. Also, the remodeled Log Cabin Store is about a quarter mile from the park. This convenient store offers gasoline and limited food items.

Just down the road in Scottsboro, Goose Pond Colony Resort is set on the banks of the Tennessee River’s beautiful Lake Guntersville and nestled into the picturesque Cumberland Mountains. The resort offers two quality 18-hole tracks: The Lake Course and Plantation Course.

A George Cobb design that opened in 1971, the par 72 Lake Course stretches to 7,101 yards from the tips. The Lake Course offers an excellent layout with lake views on nearly every hole. The course gently wraps around the lake, but water is never an imposing hazard. The greens are in great shape year-round.

Goose Pond’s Plantation Course was designed by Don Croft and Phillip Green and opened for play in 1994. The par 72 track measures 6,855 yards from the back tees. Wide open fairways and excellent greens are hallmarks of this popular course.

While in Scottsboro, every visitor should explore the Unclaimed Baggage Center. If you love browsing in thrift stores, this is the place to visit. Everything in the store was left at the nation’s airports—yes, everything in the store.

When bags or belongings are left at the airport, the airlines conduct an extensive three-month tracing process. If they are unsuccessful in connecting the bag with the owner, airlines then sell the lost items to the Unclaimed Baggage Center.

Everything in the store is restored to like-new condition, or at good as it can get, then a price tag is affixed. Some of the items are also donated to charity throughout the year. Browsing the Unclaimed Baggage Center is a good way to spend an afternoon!

While you’re in the area: See The Hidden Gems Of North Alabama