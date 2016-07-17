Finding Workamping Jobs for Christian Couples and Solos

16 SHARES 651 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

If you’ve looked into workamping jobs, you know that fun opportunities aren’t just found in RV parks and campgrounds. Many of these temporary work arrangements are volunteer workamping jobs for Christian couples and solos who want to apply their skills and talents to projects that align with their faith.

Available Workamping Jobs for Christian Couples and Solos

Everywhere in North America, these Christian RVers are helping out with everything from rebuilding neighborhoods to assisting economically disadvantaged people. They’re doing it through projects such as:

Missionary building work

Disaster relief

Home construction

Church youth camp management

Nature retreats for disabled persons

Sports evangelism (also known as “recreation ministry”)

and even seasonal Christian theme park help.

If you belong to a particular faith or Christian denomination and want to volunteer for projects like this, odds are there’s a workamping job for you. Just do an online search for “Christian RVer workamping jobs” and you’ll discover a variety of nationwide and international faith-based workamping organizations.

Many faith-based groups seek talented RVers who want to help with small and large scale construction and building projects. Much of the work involves construction labor but sometimes it’s as simple as being a runner and delivering tools to laborers. Some examples of these Christian RVer workamping organizations that look for talented people include:

SOWERS, aka Servants on Wheels Ever Ready. This non-denominational non-profit organization was founded in 1984. Specifically created for born-again Christian RVers, the group says they “delight in serving the Lord by using our various acquired skills and God-given gifts to perform volunteer work on selected projects.” The couples-only group divides tasks according to gender: men work on construction projects, women help with office work and domestic projects like cleaning and sewing.

Habitat for Humanity’s RV Care-a-Vanners. As another non-denominational Christian group, the Care-a-Vanners program seeks individuals and couples to volunteer on projects like house construction, roofing, interior and finish work, renovations or disaster relief. Projects occur year-round across North America and gender does not determine how you can help. You’ll find Care-a-Vanners chapters and volunteer opportunities within large RV clubs.

NOMADS. Join “Nomads on a Mission Active in Divine Service” (aka NOMADS) and help United Methodist Church camps, missions and disaster response projects. Each assignment usually lasts three weeks and requires about 25 hours a week from volunteers. Most projects are construction-related and range from drywall installation to painting, electrical to clean-up. Both singles and couples are welcomed by the non-denominational organization.

Other workamping jobs for Christian RVers can be found at places like youth camps and retreats, as well as Christian-based campgrounds and RV parks. All you have to do is search online and inquire within. Keep in mind that preference is usually given to applicants of their same faith. In case you’re wondering, it’s legal for non-profit religious organizations to do so. According to the Associated Press, the 1964 Civil Rights Act allows non-profit religious groups like “Ark Encounter” to have a religious requirement for employment. The theme-park’s “employees will be required to sign a statement saying they’re Christian and ‘profess Christ as their savior.’” says the AP story.

Like many workamping opportunities, these workamping jobs for Christian couples and solos don’t offer monetary compensation. But what volunteering with a faith-based RVer workamping ministry can do is offset your living expenses by reducing living costs: many groups will give you free rent during your project.

But perhaps the greatest benefit at all is the satisfaction of knowing you are helping others through your particular faith that guides every move you make on the road and beyond.

