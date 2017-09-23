The Town You Need To Visit In The Mountains Of Wyoming

1 SHARES 78 VIEWS Share Tweet

The first thing you’ll notice about Laramie, Wyoming – besides the surrounding natural beauty – is the crisp and thin air.

Situated at 7,220 feet of elevation, Laramie is located on a high plain between two mountain ranges: the Snowy Range and Laramie Range. This is a great destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Not only will the golf ball fly a little farther, visitors are reminded to drink extra water in higher elevations, especially if you are walking Jacoby Golf Course.

Owned and operated by the University of Wyoming, the course measures 6,855 yards from the tips, and serves as the home course for the university men’s and women’s golf teams. Picturesque Jacoby Golf Course is one of only 71 courses in the state, and certainly worth experiencing.

Just a few miles away, RVers can camp at Albany County Fairgrounds. The comfortable campground offers 26 sites and features full hook up facilities and big rig access. A note to visitors: The campground is completely full during a 10-day stretch in August when the annual fair is in swing.

Tucked into the southeast corner of the state, Laramie offers plenty of attractions. While visiting, be sure to explore the University of Wyoming, where many activities and offerings are available.

This beautiful campus is a relaxing place to take a stroll. It does offer an interesting geological museum as well as the UW art museum. Don’t miss a visit to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. Notorious bank and train robber Butch Cassidy, aka Robert Leroy Parker, spent some time as a guest here when he was a young man.

Visitors can spend an entire day exploring the charming old west town of Laramie. The vibrant downtown area is teeming with many retailers and restaurants. Downtown Laramie has a great place to view passing trains from its crosswalk over the active train yard.

Located right next to downtown, the trains are an integral part of the landscape and local culture. Businesses in the downtown area include western wear stores, outfitters, a wonderful bookstore for both new and used books, and lots of restaurants and coffee shops. Parking in Laramie is a breeze.

For more information on Laramie, check out VisitLaramie.org. You can also find more details about Albany County Fairgrounds on RV Park Reviews.