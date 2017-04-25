Nomadic Experts Teach How to Live Your RV Dream

0 SHARES 11 VIEWS Share Tweet

Making big changes in life is overwhelming. If you want to hit the road but haven’t taken the plunge yet, don’t worry. Full-time RVing consultant Melissa Dafnis believes she can help you get there. Her new “Live Your RV Dream” online summit begins on May 8 as a downloadable series with twenty-one different full-time RVing experts.

Discovering how to live your RV dream isn’t always easy. Many people never get past the dream stages because they lack the energy and resources to create a successful path into the full-time RVing lifestyle. “Because there is so much information available on the Internet, with so many differing opinions, many people get caught up in ‘Analysis Paralysis’ and don’t know what to do,” says Dafnis. The goal of her summit is to take the fear and guess-work out of the planning process.

Experts Discuss How to Live Your RV Dream

As a former horse racing jockey, entrepreneur and full-time RVer, Dafnis is no stranger to risk. However she also believes it’s wise to create a plan for successfully achieving any goal.

“Selling my house and leaving my successful business to pursue my dreams was a serious life-altering decision, and I didn’t take it lightly,” she says. Today this full-time RVing consultant wants to help people get beyond fear and turn their full-timer dream into reality.

The “Your RV Dream” summit is an audio interview series featuring popular RV lifestyle experts. This event occurs between May 8 and 19. Two interviews will be released each day for ten consecutive weekdays. Each days’ interviews are available free for 48 hours.

After registering for the summit, each participant will get a daily email with a link to the 30 minute podcasts being released each day of the summit. Registrants also have the option to purchase the entire series before, during and after the event occurs.

Topics addressed by RV lifestyle experts featured in the summit include:

The real story on traveling with a partner or alone

How to make money on the road

Benefits and pitfalls of full-time and part-time RV living

How to pick the best RV for full-timing

Traveling with kids and pets

and more.

Jump into the lifestyle with confidence.

Oftentimes aspiring full-time RVers give up on the dream when they hit information overload. Others surrender to the Google but take the plunge anyways. “Some people end up giving up and some people just jump in, buy an RV, and learn the hard way,” Dafnis says.

When Dafnis considered taking her pets and motorcycle on the road she spent two years planning and researching before making the leap. While doing so she discovered that although the internet is filled with full-time RVing resources, “if you’re trying to plan your RV dream you will have to do a lot of research and sift through tons of information in order to be able to formulate a good plan,” she explains.

As a result of her own experience, Dafnis formed a RV lifestyle consulting business to help others get on the road. “I want to help people save time and money; and keep them from making serious mistakes. I’m offering a way to help people on a personal level, because each person and their needs are unique,” she says.

Visit YourRVDream to register for the summit.