Children’s Book Series Shares The Wonder Of RVing

The Adventures of Shining Hope children’s book series was launched in July 2019 with the first book, Shining Hope Visits Niagara Falls. Through the books, children experience the wonders of travel as they discover magical places, learn valuable camping and life lessons, and are inspired to become good stewards of our Earth.

Gracie and Marshmallow, the book’s main characters, are sure to bring joy to every young reader as they enjoy RVing in Shining Hope, their gleaming travel trailer.

The Adventures of Shining Hope

As someone who discovered the wonders of RV travel late in life, author Libby Trostle writes about her journeys through the eyes of a child in hopes of instilling a sense of travel and adventure in every young reader.

“I had never traveled in an RV, let alone camped before, when my husband and I decided to purchase our first – an Airstream travel trailer. I was so captivated with my experiences that I had to share them with younger children, many of whom like me, never had the opportunity to travel in such a way and explore this great country of ours,” explained Trostle.

An RV book series for kids

The children’s book series is targeted to readers ages 5-9, but­­ Trostle shared that many parents and grandparents purchase the books to read them to younger children. The full-color illustrations throughout capture the attention of all audiences, and the short chapters make it perfect for reading at bedtime.

The second book in the series, Shining Hope and the Great Carolina Caper, illustrated by Romont Willy, is due to be released in July 2022. This campground mystery takes place near Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Additional planned books are tentatively titled “Shining Hope Visits Acadia National Park” and “Shining Hope Heads West.” Research for these two books will correspond nicely with Trostle’s trips to the 2022 and 2023 International Airstream Rallies in Maine and Wyoming.

Books that are educational, fun, and about RVing!

Trostle strives to make the children’s book series educational as well as fun. At the end of each book, she includes fun facts about a person, place, or thing from the storyline in the book. For example, in Shining Hope Visits Niagara Falls, children learned about the falls, hydropower, and the history of the daredevils who attempted to make it over the falls in various vessels.

One thing I really liked about these books is that they aren’t dumbed down. Libby introduces concepts into her work that gives these stories an important feel.

Passports and international travel, for example, aren’t necessarily things you would discuss with this age group, but as it pertains to the Airstream lifestyle and places like Niagara Falls, they are important details that should be brought up. These little details, and the overall breadth of the story itself, means it won’t be a one-hit-wonder when the grandkids stop by. Little RVers can enjoy the book over several nights or on those very long RV trips.

With the RV industry growing at such a rapid pace, these books are sure to be a hit with young RVing families too. It’s the perfect children’s book series for families who love to camp.

Come along for the ride! Purchase The Adventures of Shining Hope children’s book series and download a free activity book at https://shininghopeaventures.com.

About the book author

About: Libby Trostle loves going on adventures with her husband Brad in their very own sparkly, silver travel trailer. In addition to being an author, Libby is an artisan, an Airstream enthusiast, a commercial Drone pilot, a travel blogger, wife, mother, and grandmother.

