Visit Antelope Point RV Park & Marina In Arizona

RV Trip Ideas: Antelope Point RV Park & Marina

If you’re headed through Arizona, you must stop at Antelope Point RV Park & Marina. This campground offers the absolute best that Arizona has to offer. From the stunning views to the endless nearby attractions, you’ll be impressed with this campsite in the Navajo Nation. So, let’s check out what Antelope Point RV Park & Marina has to offer!

The best RV camping near Lake Powell

Arizona is fortunate enough to have some of our country’s most picturesque natural viewpoints. Its mild winters, developed cities, and countless lakes and rivers have made this state one of the most popular destinations for RV campers.

It doesn’t matter which campsite you choose! All of the views from Antelope Point RV Park & Marina are some of the best RV campground views ever seen. From sunrise to sunset, you get 360-degree views of Lake Powell, the Navajo Nation, and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Where is Antelope Point RV Park & Marina?

Antelope Point RV Park & Marina is located on the southern end of the Glen Canyon National Recreational Area. This explains the striking views in the surrounding areas. It also means that there are a ton of awesome outdoor experiences to be had in the area!

For starters, the park is just minutes from Lake Powell, one of the most visited vacation destinations in the area. At Lake Powell, you have unlimited opportunities for water-based activities during your stay.

Glen Canyon National Recreational Area is home to stunning scenic vistas and geologic wonders. Horseshoe Bend offers a panoramic view of the unique bend in the Colorado River. There is also Rainbow Bridge National Monument, one of the largest natural bridges in the world.

All in all, the recreational area has endless activities for all ages, from biking and hiking to guided tours and ranger programs, plus everything in between. Visitors can enjoy boating, off-road driving, kayaking, fishing, and more.

Keep in mind that since the RV park is located inside the national recreational area, all campers must pay the entrance fee. We recommend getting the America the Beautiful Annual Pass if you haven’t already!

RV park amenities

This RV park is a no-frills park that focuses on the natural beauty of its surroundings, while still offering exceptional amenities for visitors, like:

An immaculately clean park

Spacious campsites made of concrete pads long enough for your motorhome and towed vehicle

RV sites that are surrounded by turf yards

Full hookups and back-in or pull-through sites

The folks that run Antelope Point RV Park offer golf cart rides to the marina, marketplace, and restaurant, so you don’t have to walk the distance in the sun. There is also a communal area with picnic tables and a BBQ to hang out, cook dinner, and mingle with fellow RVers.

Things to do near Antelope RV Park

On top of all the epic spots to visit inside Glen Canyon National Recreational Area, there is even more beautiful mother nature to see while you’re here.

One of the area’s main attractions is Antelope Canyon. This natural wonder is a slot canyon where sunbeams peak through, creating magical lighting on the sandstone walls. Lower Antelope Canyon is less than five minutes away from Antelope Point RV Park by car.

Another spectacular sandstone display is Navajo Canyon, the walls around Lake Powell. You can catch a boat tour out of Wahweap Marina that cruises through the lake and visits some of the more picturesque spots. For example, the Glen Canyon Dam is the second largest concrete arch dam in the US and is responsible for creating Lake Powell.

Lake Powell offers other water-sport action like jet ski rentals, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, houseboating, or fishing. For visitors who are feeling really adventurous, you can try whitewater rafting further up the Colorado River.

Houseboating on Lake Powell

Swap in your home-on-wheels for a home on the water for a few days while you’re visiting! Houseboating is a unique experience that many visitors love to check out while they’re at Lake Powell.

Antelope Point RV Park & Marina has customizable houseboat rentals that suit anyone’s needs. Options range from the 59-foot Deluxe Houseboat to the 77-foot 6-bedroom Sumerset.

These houseboats come with everything you need to enjoy your time out on the water, like a grill, full kitchen, comfortable beds, and most importantly, a water slide!

Explore Page, Arizona

As much as we love fully submerging ourselves in nature, sometimes we need to visit civilization to stock up on supplies. Luckily, the closest town is only about a 15-minute drive away. In Page, AZ, you’ll find quaint restaurants, fast food joints, and grocery stores.

You can also find plenty of tour operators to help you get the full experience of all the outdoor delights in the area. Join a Jeep tour or even catch the view from above with a helicopter or fixed-wing flight.

Add Antelope Point RV Park to your next road trip

There is something for everyone at Antelope Point RV Park & Marina. You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your rig to soak up the breathtaking views! But you will definitely want to get out there and explore.

Whether you prefer long hikes or simple, drive-up vistas, you’ll find something in Navajo Nation that tickles your fancy. Antelope Point is the perfect home base for your visit.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.