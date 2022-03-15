5 Top-Rated Army Corps Of Engineers Campgrounds

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Don’t Miss These Army Corps of Engineers Campgrounds

Searching for the best Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds is difficult. Each place has its own amenities and personality. The nice thing about COE campgrounds is they are usually very clean and well-managed. There are over 450 Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds in 43 states; you can easily find them while searching RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

Below are 5 of the most popular Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds. These COE campgrounds usually cost around $12-50 per campsite depending on the location and amenities.

1. Maumelle Park – Little Rock, Arkansas

Most Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds are located near water because the agency’s primary purpose is to protect waterways. The COE oversees the construction of dams, flood protection measures, locks, waterways, and canals throughout the United States. These are considered military and civil construction projects. During the Civil War, they built bridges, forts, and routes for the armies to travel. Now, they oversee hundreds of lake and river projects and recreational areas.

If you’re a history buff, check out Maumelle Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. Here you can learn about historical and engineering details on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

2. Potters Creek Park – Canyon Lake, Texas

If you want a scenic campground in Texas (and who doesn’t?), check out Potters Creek Park in Canyon Lake. The water here is as blue and clear as in the Caribbean—something you don’t expect to find in Texas.

3. Pecan Point Park – Navarro Mills Lake, Texas

This COE campground welcomes you to the Fort Worth District in Central Texas. It is about 20 miles west of Corsicana and 35 miles east of Waco, Texas. They work on flood control and water supply to local cities, so this opens some great fishing spots.

Pecan Point Park is located on the north shore of Navarro Mills Lake and offers 35 campsites, 5 of which include water and electric hookups. Fishermen come for all over for the crappie, but the lake also has largemouth bass, channel cat, and yellow cat that are very popular. Try catches around the dam when the water is being released.

4. Downstream Campground – Fort Peck, Montana

If you are a fossil hunter, plan a visit to Fort Peck, Montana. Here you can see unique displays at the Fort Peck Interpretative Center, which is located on the Montana Dinosaur Trail. Just steps away, Downstream Campground offers 86 spacious sites, most with electric hookups.

5. Brooken Cove Recreation Area – Lake Eufaula, Oklahoma

On the shores of Eufaula Lake, Brooken Cove Recreation Area is a great COE campground to visit and watch the migration of the monarch butterflies. Monarchs migrate through Oklahoma (and the southern plains) in spring and fall and reproduce in the state during these two time periods.

Next time you are looking for the best Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds, ask yourself this question: which COE campground has a cool feature that I like to do? You might be surprised at what some of these campgrounds have to offer!

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen