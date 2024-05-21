Beacon Hill Campground: Peaceful RVing in Amish Country

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Beacon Hill Campground in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a tranquil spot of incredible beauty, kindness and horse-and-buggies. This gem of a campground is nestled next to an Amish farm on a gentle rise. It overlooks an area where adventure, great food, excellent shops, greenhouses bursting with color, and aromatic pastures all paint a lush glow of charm. The 2024 season runs from April 12–October 26.

Quiet Adult Camping Awaits

Beacon Hill Campground delivers on all the important points that most any RVer would want. It has the cleanest bath houses ever. The sites are level enough where you only need minimal adjustments. And the 16 and older age restriction on RVers means there’s plenty of peace and quiet.

Sites are spread out on two tiers connected by sturdy stairs leading up to the office. That top tier is where there is a group of RV sites and three cabins. Heading down the stairs to the dog park, there are even more sites, suited for larger rigs. Whichever way you head, take time to sit at the fire pit which serves as a gathering place for campers to share adventures with one another.

The sites are close together, but the closed-in feeling is diminished by the charming landscape and amazing vistas. There are 13 30-amp sites and 21 50-amp sites to pick from. All sites are full hookups.

The office staff is friendly and everything you need to know is at your fingertips as you step into the office. The staff will call to confirm arrivals if you are running later than expected. They want you to be assured entry upon arrival, especially if the office is closed. You set up, rest and check in the next day. As much camping as we have done over the years, a call from the campground because we are running late never happens. Who does that? That attention to detail translates to a successful end to your quest for rest, peace, tranquility, and adventure.

Location, Location, Location.

Beacon Hill is right sized in the right spot, and proper timing is everything. For example, on some days, just in time to enjoy the evening cool down, the night cap arrives. My wife and I were sharing a bottle of wine and relaxing after dinner enjoying the evening air. We had returned from a long day of exploring the countryside, ate dinner outside, and were relaxing inside the camper with all windows open. During our winding down, the thought of dessert came to mind.

Soon thereafter she noticed the appearance of a horse-and-buggy. As the buggy lurched forward into full view outside our window, we noticed fellow campers flocking to the back of the horse-drawn wagon. And that they were walking away with goodies.

We sprang into action to get in on the farm fresh goods. Ahhhh, the fresh-baked goods, fruits and vegetables from a nearby Amish family had arrived. They even offered warm sticky buns. IWe had our first doughnut peaches here. Yum! We captured just the right stuff at just the right time.

Getting to Beacon Hill is an easy drive from all directions from any major city in the area. The well-known highways give way to farm country. Despite the picturesque farming area, the same area where the campground is located is bustling with touristy activities, restaurants, Amish roadside stands, greenhouses, dairies with some of the freshest ice cream you could ever find, and much much more. More information on the surrounding area is available online.



Parting Thoughts

The location is prime for the exploration of the “Heart of Amish Country.”

Attention is given to every detail.

The sites are close together with very little space between you and your neighbor.

Campsites, bath facilities, and the laundry facility are all pristine

There are sufficient numbers of big-rig sites with 50-amp service, with some pull-through sites.

There’s a fenced-in dog park, and a very nice pavillion for group gatherings.

It’s a great basecamp and a quiet relaxing camping experience.

Sit back and relax. Read a book. Gather with friends. Go explore the nearby attractions. Build a fire. Watch the sun go down over the pastures. Listen to the horse and buggies clip clop along the hill. Unplug from the world and plug in to a whole new experience at Beacon Hill Campground.