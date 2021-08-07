6 Best Albuquerque RV Parks & Campgrounds

New Mexico is a perfect destination for travelers who are looking to enjoy warm weather and beautiful views. Albuquerque is the largest city in New Mexico and it offers tons of opportunities for locals and tourists alike.

Albuquerque is located right along the historic Route 66 and it’s home to the famous International Balloon Fiesta, which will be sponsored by RV LIFE in 2021. You won’t want to miss the upcoming event from October 2-10!

One of the best things for travelers and outdoor enthusiasts is the large number of Albuquerque RV parks and campgrounds. We’ve compiled 8 of the best Albuquerque RV parks to make your home base while exploring all this area has to offer. You can find more campgrounds on Campground Reviews and with the RV LIFE Pro tools.

1. Balloon View RV Park

Balloon View RV Park earned its name because it’s the closest RV park to the famous Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta grounds. If you’re traveling in for an event, you’ll want to reserve a spot early because everyone wants to stay at this comfortable and convenient park.

Additionally, this is one of the best Albuquerque RV parks for big rig owners. The sites are spacious and all of them offer full hookups. Most of them are designed for pull-through entry and exit, so you won’t have a hard time navigating this area!

This park also offers an on-site exercise room as well as bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. You’ll be able to camp in comfort and enjoy the nearby attractions. Check out the Balloon View RV Park website for photos, directions, and reservation information.

2. American RV Resort

American RV Resort is a top-rated destination for Albuquerque visitors. It offers about 236 RV sites with 30/50-amp power as well as cabins with full bathrooms and kitchens. This is a perfect place to host large groups for parties and family reunions. The resort is also packed with attractions and amenities. If you stay here, you’ll have access to:

On-site bathhouses

A full laundromat

Resort clubhouse

Dog park

Horseshoe pits

A heated swimming pool as well as a spa/hot tub

Camp store

This resort is also located close to several attractions, so you can find entertainment both inside and outside the camp. The historic old town of Albuquerque is nearby as well as an aquarium and a ton of great restaurants and shops.

3. Enchanted Trails RV Park & Trading Post

New Mexico’s state nickname is “The Land of Enchantment.” This RV park strives to live up to that name and has adopted it for its own title. It’s a popular choice for a lot of travelers, and it’s easy to see why when you look at everything they offer.

First of all, this is a very large RV park. It offers 115 sites with full hookups as well as 20 sites that only offer electricity and water. There is also a seasonal swimming pool and spa on-site, lounges, a laundry facility, and a series of shops, exhibits, and historical sites. This RV park also overlooks the city of Albuquerque, giving visitors a great view.

Enchanted Trails RV Park has even been used as a backdrop for a variety of movies, which showcases its scenic beauty. The owners wanted to preserve the rural beauty of this area, but they have also turned it into a comfortable and popular travel destination.

Drivin & Vibin gives the full tour in their video below:

4. El Rancho Mobile Home & RV Park

El Rancho Mobile Home & RV Park provides a comfortable, homey setting for short or long-term stays. This park is filled with hundreds of trees, which visitors will love during hot days. You’ve got built-in shade, even if your RV doesn’t have an awning. The El Rancho RV Park also has paved sidewalks and excellent night lighting. No more stumbling around in the dark when you stay here!

This is one of the best Albuquerque RV parks when it comes to location and nearby attractions as well. The park is close to a variety of fun destinations and amenities. Some of these include:

Balloon Fiesta Park

Old Town Albuquerque

Shopping Centers and Restaurants

RV Sales and Service Centers for all major manufacturers and appliance brands

Kirtland AFB Main Gate

New Mexico State Fairgrounds

Native American Gathering of Nations

5. Albuquerque Central KOA

When you’re looking for a campground in any state, you can’t go too wrong with a KOA! These parks and campgrounds are held to high standards, and you can expect a certain level of quality from them.

The Albuquerque Central KOA is no exception. This park is great for an overnight stay or an extended vacation. It has comfortable campsites with spaces for RV parking as well as tent sites and cabins. This park is also pet-friendly and has 4 dog parks scattered throughout the area. You won’t have any trouble finding room for your dog to stretch their legs!

In addition, the Albuquerque Central KOA has a ton of activities and amenities for guests to enjoy during their visit. You can take a dip in the huge swimming pool, soak in the indoor hot tub, play a round of mini-golf, and let the kids play on the playground! Since it’s close to the city, you also have access to all the shops, restaurants, and events that are hosted nearby.

6. High Desert RV Park

This list of the best Albuquerque RV parks wouldn’t be complete without a shout-out to the High Desert RV Park! This is a personal favorite of ours because of the quiet, secluded experience you get while you’re there. After a day of hustle and bustle in the city, it’s nice to have a serene outdoor retreat to come home to.

The High Desert RV Park is affordable and comfortable. It offers 75 sites and you can check in any time of the day. Night check-in makes this park a very convenient choice. It also offers all the comforts you would need, including restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, and an activity center.

Learn more about the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

If you plan on visiting the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, you may also be able to reserve an RV or tent site at the park.

Their Standard and Box sites offer dry camping in the South View Lot; the Premium Sites include 30-amp power and water. More information can be found on the International Balloon Fiesta website.

Find more Albuquerque campgrounds

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

