Your Guide To The 10 Best Lightweight Travel Trailers Of 2022

The demand for small RVs is at an all-time high, and several RV manufacturers are responding to the demand for lightweight trailers that any car can pull. This list of the best lightweight travel trailers of 2022 spotlights the top-rated RVs for families, solo RVers, and adventure travelers.

Each small RV trailer weighs less than 5,000 pounds.

The ultralight trailers often cost less than a passenger car.

Each trailer has one of the lightest gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR) around. Just about any size truck or even some larger SUVs can pull them.

Top 10 Picks For Small RV Trailers With A GVWR Under 5,000 Pounds

Each small RV is listed in order by weight, from lightest to heaviest.

2022 nuCamp TAG XL: The Stargazer

At the top of our super light travel trailers list is the TAG. This small RV is lightweight and easy to tow. Built with custom Ohio-Amish cabinetry, under-bed storage, and an exterior shower, this teardrop trailer is the perfect way to bring some of the comforts of home when you hit the road.

Cook in nature while using the well-equipped rear galley. At night, you’ll climb into a warm and cozy interior. Watch the stars through a large stargazing window. There’s air conditioning, LED lighting, alloy wheels, electric brakes, and an optional solar roof package. No matter where you go, the TAG teardrop trailer is ready for adventure.

Features:

Hitch weight: 119 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 2,200 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 1,369 lbs.

Exterior length: 13′ 7″

Full exterior height: 6′ 3″

Exterior width: 7′ 8″

Interior height: 43″

Freshwater capacity: 8 gallons

Optional A/C and heater

Base MSRP: $24,674

2022 TAXA TigerMoth Overland: The Ultimate Overlanding Vehicle

This rugged overland travel trailer is the ideal adventure home. The TigerMoth Overland Edition is a small RV with big features, including increased ground clearance thanks to the Timbren axle-less suspension with a 4″ lift.

You also get a number of premium accessories including a generous kitchen, roof cargo deck, and an optional tongue-mounted toolbox.

The TigerMoth can take you on a 7-day adventure or longer. The aerodynamic shape is fuel-efficient on the highway, and a generous interior space lets you do more with less. As a bonus, it’s also small enough to fit in a normal garage.

Features:

Hitch weight: 195 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 2,400 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 1,458 lbs.

Cargo capacity: 942 lbs.

Exterior length: 12′ 0″

Full exterior height: 7′

Exterior width: 6′ 7″

Freshwater capacity: 5 gallons

5 lbs propane tank & mount

Pre-wired solar input

Four acrylic, insulated windows with screens & shades

16″ alloy wheel with all-terrain tires

Base MSRP: $29,350

2022 Travel Lite RV Rove Lite: Lightweight And Easy To Tow

Travel Lite’s new Rove Lite ultra-lightweight travel trailer is one of the most affordable travel trailers on the market (under $20K). It’s light enough to pull behind even the smallest of vehicles. You only need a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds.

Enjoy the sleek Euro-style design made with state-of-the-art composite materials. There’s an aluminum chassis and a seamless poured-resin fiberglass roof. Interior features include a convertible bed and a bath with a shower. This small RV offers space-saving functionality at its best.

Features:

Hitch weight: 160 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 2,500 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 1,707 lbs.

Cargo capacity: 793 lbs.

Exterior length: 15′ 4″

Full exterior height: 8′ 1″

Exterior width: 7′ 11″

Freshwater capacity: 10 gallons

Gray-water capacity: 30 gallons

Black-water capacity: 5 gallons

On-demand tankless water heater

20,000-BTU furnace

Base MSRP: $19,424

Trillium Heritage Bunk 4500: New And Improved

Here’s a unique addition to our list of the best lightweight travel trailers of 2022: the ultralight, 15-foot, all fiberglass Trillium Heritage Bunk 4500 camper from L’air Camper Company in Ontario, Canada.

This small RV received a complete facelift for 2022. It features dual-pane acrylic windows, a bigger solar panel, a 4.6-cubic-foot fridge with a freezer, and a galley makeover.

With a GVWR of just 2,700 pounds, the Trillium is an easy tow for many smaller SUVs and crossovers. Options abound for personalizing.

Features:

Hitch weight: 180 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 2,700 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 1,650 lbs.

Cargo capacity: 1,050 lbs.

Exterior length: 15′ 2″

Full exterior height: 6′ 2″

Exterior width: 78″

Freshwater capacity: 13 gallons

Gray-water capacity: 5 gallons

Single 130W solar panel with charge controller

Base MSRP: $31,997

Venture Sonic Lite SL150VRB: Surprisingly Spacious

The Venture Sonic Lite SL150VRB has floorplans starting out at a fuel-saving 3,000 pounds! Both Sonic Lite and Sonic are engineered with a one-piece seamless fiberglass roof system. By arching the roof front to back, this system provides a more durable roof. When it rains, the water runs fore and aft.

Features:

Hitch weight: 460 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 3,735 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 3,160 lbs.

Cargo capacity: 575 lbs.

Exterior length: 19′ 11″

Full exterior height (with A/C): 9′ 11″

Exterior width: 90″

Freshwater capacity: 38 gallons

Gray-water capacity: 30 gallons

Water heater capacity: 6 gallons

Refrigerator: 8 cu ft

LP gas capacity: 20 lbs

Base MSRP: $34,059

2022 Little Guy Micro Max: Fits In Standard Garages

Finding a small travel trailer that can be parked inside a two-car garage isn’t easy unless you check out the new Little Guy Micro Max. This ultra-lightweight, four-season RV camper is a brand-new offering from Little Guy that will be coming out in early 2022.

Some of the features included in this fully equipped micro trailer are an air conditioner, a queen bed in the rear and twin bed up front, two dining areas, an interior galley, and an outdoor shower.

Headroom is a respectable 5′ 8″, which keeps the overall travel trailer height lower than the typical garage-door opening.

Features:

Hitch weight: 260 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 3,500 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 1,780 lbs.

Cargo capacity: 1,720 lbs.

Exterior length: 15′ 11″

Full exterior height: 6′ 10.5″

Exterior width: 80″

Freshwater capacity: 12 gallons

Gray-water capacity: 8 gallons

Base MSRP: $25,000

Apex Nano 16R: Backcountry comfort

Be off-grid-camping ready with the Apex Nano 16R. This lightweight trailer comes with off-road tires and high-clearance suspension.

With heated freshwater and holding tanks, a 13.5K-BTU A/C, front bike rack, direct vent furnace, and sleeping accommodations for a family of four, the Apex Nano 16R travel trailer from the Coachmen line is a great choice for outdoor adventure-bound RVers. Its 3,800-pound GVWR is compatible with most midsize pickups, SUVs, and some crossovers.

Features:

Hitch weight: 330 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 3,800 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 2,860 lbs.

Cargo capacity: 940 lbs.

Exterior length: 19′ 7″

Full exterior height: 9′ 10″

Exterior width: 7′

Freshwater capacity: 50 gallons

Gray-water capacity: 35 gallons

Black-water capacity: 35 gallons

6-cubic-foot gas/electric fridge

Two-burner cooktop and microwave

12′ awning

Base MSRP: $27,731

OPUS OP4: Adventure ready

There’s no other travel trailer setup like the Opus Camper’s OP4. After all, this innovative push-button, air-inflated tent camper inflates in less than two minutes and sleeps six.

The OP4 has a spacious interior lounge area, high ceiling, and a ton of windows and skylights to make you feel like you’re outdoors. The external kitchen makes cooking for the family easy, and OPUS offers a long list of options, including heating, A/C, solar power, bike racks, and extension rooms to make any RV outing enjoyable.

Features:

Hitch weight: 400 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 4,200 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 3,100 lbs.

Cargo capacity: 500 lbs.

Exterior length: 17′ (closed)/ 21′ 4″ (open)

Full exterior height: 5′ 4″ (closed)/ 7′ 10″ (open)

Exterior width: 7′ 2″ (closed)/ 11′ 6″ (open)

Freshwater capacity 40 gallons

Cassette toilet

12V fridge

12′ awning

Base MSRP: $27,999

Forest River Rpod RP153: Ultra lightweight

The RPOD is one of the best-selling ultra-lightweight travel trailers on the market. Forest River has expanded the line to seven models by adding a smaller version called the Rpod 153. The 17-foot model has all the basic features of its bigger brethren, and its slightly smaller floorplan is ideal for singles and couples.

The rear bath is spacious, the galley very functional, and the Murphy bed in the front maximizes interior space. This is an RV camper that’s very well designed, appointed, and engineered. It’s a good match for half-ton pickups, midsize pickups, and SUVs.

Features:

Hitch weight: 300 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 4,280 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 2,880 lbs.

Cargo capacity: 1,400 lbs.

Exterior length: 17′ 3″

Full exterior height: 9′ 8″

Exterior width: 8′

Freshwater capacity: 30 gallons

Gray-water capacity: 30 gallons

Black-water capacity: 30 gallons

8′ awning

Base MSRP: $25,500

2022 Rockwood Geo Pro 20FBS: Roomy and comfortable

Forest River’s spacious Rockwood Geo Pro 20FBS caught our attention. A walk-around bed is a real rarity in a single-axle travel trailer and a testament to the designers taking to heart what customers have been asking for in years past.

The large bathroom across the rear of the RV has an oversized shower, and the 72-inch sofa in the slide-out can rotate into a comfortable hide-a-bed. The Geo Pros also come with a high-clearance axle setup and 15-inch Mud Rover Radial tires well suited for backcountry RV camping.

Features:

Hitch weight: 400 lbs.

Gross vehicle weight rating: 4,400 lbs.

Unloaded vehicle weight: 3,442 lbs.

Cargo capacity: 958 lbs.

Exterior length: 21′ 8″

Full exterior height: 9′ 10″

Exterior width: 92″

Freshwater capacity: 31 gallons

Gray-water capacity: 30 gallons

Black-water capacity: 30 gallons

54″x74″ Full-size bed

14-foot awning

Outside shower

Tire pressure monitoring system

20,000-BTU furnace

Base MSRP: $32,675

That’s our list of the most innovative new lightweight travel trailers of 2022. These small RV models are big on affordability, convenience, and amenities.

As a bonus, the features are packaged in a small camper footprint. In most cases, you won’t need to purchase a tow vehicle for these trailers. To find out how much weight your car can pull, open your vehicle’s manual. Look for the maximum trailer towing capacity and you’ll find the answer.

Why lightweight travel trailers are in demand

If you’re thinking about buying one of these lightweight travel trailers, you’re in good company. Demand for big and small RV models is soaring.

For example, according to the latest issue of RV RoadSigns, the quarterly sales forecast published by the RV Industry Association (RVIA), RV manufacturers are still scrambling to meet consumer demand that started in 2020. This year, more than 600,000 new RVs will be sold. These figures are all-time high that will exceed the record-breaking RV sales of 2021.

“The remarkable production from the RV manufacturers and suppliers is nothing like we have ever seen before, and our new forecast shows the record-breaking streak will continue,” said RVIA President and CEO Craig Kirby.

Editor’s note: RV manufacturer materials costs are constantly increasing. The current base costs for the small, light travel trailers on our list may have chanced since the time of this writing (Q4 2021).

Connect with other RVers

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and much more.

RV and automotive journalist Bruce W. Smith has held numerous editorial titles at automotive and boating magazines, and authored more than 1,000 articles, from tech to trailering. He considers his home state of Oregon a paradise for RVing and outdoor adventure.