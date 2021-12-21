Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Best RV Resorts In Florida For Long-Term Stays

Snowbird season is currently underway in the Sunshine State, and if you are traveling down south in your RV, perhaps it’s for more than just a week long stay. Join many other RV owners who choose to stay long term at one of these 10 best RV resorts in Florida.

You can learn more about all of these RV resorts, and find more great locations for long-term stays, with a quick search on campgrounds.rvlife.com or on the RV LIFE App.

1. Big Tree RV Park

Located in the northeastern portion of the state, Big Tree RV Park in Jacksonville offers monthly site rentals. This RV location includes the cost of water and sewer into the monthly payment. For a 30- or 50-amp pull thru, the monthly rent is $550, while a 30- or 50-amp back-in lot is $500 per month. There is a $75 electric deposit due at check-in and the rates are for two people. Each site can have up to four people.

Dogs are allowed but must be no more than 40 pounds and approved by management. Aggressive breeds are not permitted onsite.

Extras include shuffleboard, horseshoes, billiards, an oversized hot tub, and a heated swimming pool. There is a catch and release fishing pond for guests to leisurely pass some time as well as an onsite library.

Scheduled activities vary from bingo to barbeques, live music, card nights, and movie nights.

Big Tree RV Park is a quiet, no-frills type of park. Surrounded by trees and nature, the park offers peacefulness. City life is just around the corner though, with shopping options in nearby Port Charlotte, the downtown area, and in neighboring Jax Beach. There is a laundry room and a bathhouse in the center of the property.

For questions and reservations, you can call Big Tree at 904.768.7270 or email them at bigtreervpark@gmail.com.

2. Pecan Park RV Resort

Another Jacksonville-based park is the northern section of town, in the Pecan Park district. All ages are welcome and will enjoy a stroll through the nearby zoo and gardens. Onsite there is a swimming pool and fitness room, a catch & release stocked fishing pond, and plenty of open space for your fur babies to run and play.

This resort offers full hookups with either a 30- or 50-amp electric option. There are back-in and pull-thru concrete pads that can accommodate RVs up to 70 feet. Other choices are premium, elite, or standard.

Stay a month, a season, or a year at Pecan Park RV Resort, and discover all that Jacksonville has to offer.

3. Bickley RV Park

The city of Seminole is the location of another one of the 10 best RV resorts in Florida. A community designated for those over 55, Bickley RV Park has options for weekend stays, month-long retreats, or year-round RV living.

Simply minutes from Clearwater and St. Petersburg, this destination combines the perfect balance of relaxation with recreation by providing all the comforts of home with the scents and sounds of the nearby ocean.

Choose from luxury, pull through, or standard lots, and then make plans to join in the activities and amenities. From poolside mini concerts to Sunday afternoon Bar-be-Ques, movie night to morning coffee socials, there are plenty of ways to stay entertained.

Spend some time at the large recreation room, with games of billiards, bingo, and other board games. Bring your fur babies and let them run and play at the dog park. Contact Bickley RV Park for more information.

4. Palm Beach RV Park

Just mere minutes from downtown Palm Beach is a pet-friendly, quiet park that is hidden in a safe and secure private area. A monthly-only rental location, weekly and daily rentals are not acceptable, so your new neighbors will be accessible for the duration, ensuring the possibility of new friendships.

Amenities within this park include 24/7 onsite maintenance, tree-shaded, spacious concrete flats, and an onsite laundry facility. There is not a swimming pool onsite, but the waves from the beach aren’t very far out of reach.

Rates include city water, sewage, and Wi-Fi. There is an option for 50-amp service at each flat, but isn’t included with the rental. There are outdoor picnic areas for couples and families. To book a reservation, visit the resort’s website here.

5. Riverside Lodge Resort

Riverside Lodge Resort can be found in Central Florida, not far from metro areas Tampa and St. Petersburg. A perk that is pretty unique is the free canoe and kayak rentals with select waterfront sites.

Pet-friendly, this waterfront resort is also popular for bass river fishing. If indoor activities suit you better, spend some time at the clubhouse for some ping pong games, workouts on the equipment, or a few rounds at the billiards table. There is also a BBQ pavilion. To make a reservation, call Riverside Lodge at 352-726-2002.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

6. Bay Bayou

With so many activities open for participation, boredom doesn’t stand a chance at Bay Bayou RV Resort. Biking, kayaking, bocce ball, and shuffleboard are a few options available. Dinner dances, seasonal bingo, and a heated pool are also available for guests to enjoy.

For parking specs, there are 300 full size sites that include sewer, water, a patio, and picnic table. Electric ranges from 30- to 100-amp. Wi-Fi and HBO are also included. There are separate dog parks for large and small breeds, each with hot water baths.



Seasonal activities include bingo, dinner dances, and line dancing. On the creek banks are a handful of docks for fishing and viewing, and there are miles of waterway for kayaking.

To make Bay Bayou your home away from home, make your reservation by calling 813.855.1000.

7. Lake Magic RV Resort

In Orlando, just six short miles from Disney World, is the Lake Magic RV Resort. Close to all the action of Orlando, but secluded enough to provide rest and relaxation during your extended stay, the Lake Magic RV Resort is the perfect home away from home.

Oversized lots that can accommodate any size unit, 30- to 50-amp hookups, and a pet-friendly location are just a few reasons why this resort is one of the best RV resorts in for Florida extended stays.

There is a dance hall with a stage, church services, a computer club, and live entertainment. Water aerobics, arts & crafts, and potlucks are some activities. Bring your four-legged besties and give them free time in the dog park.

Take a day or two and explore all that Orlando has to offer. From the theme parks to time at Lake Eola Park, from skydiving to paddle boating, there is something for everyone in this popular Florida city. Visit their website to learn more and make a reservation.

8. Ponderosa RV Park

Also in the Orlando/Kissimmee area is Ponderosa RV Park. This resort houses 200 sites and provides the standard 30- and 50-amp electric options. For the snowbirds staying during the winter months, the resort offers a variety of activities.

Holiday dinners, bible studies, live entertainment, bingo, and darts are a few activities offered. Golf, cornhole, water aerobics, crafts, and karaoke are also options.

There is a heated pool, basketball court, and free Wi-Fi available. For your next Orlando adventure, keep them in mind for all your resort needs. Get more info or book a stay by calling 407.847.6002.

9. Lake Letta RV Park

Lake Letta RV Park is an age-restricted destination located in Avon Park; only those 55 and older can reside at this RV park. It is open year-round, and with 63 sites, prides itself as a small destination.

The spacious sites at this family-owned RV park can accommodate the largest of RV units. Located in Central Florida, there is plenty to see and do around the RV park.

There are shuffleboard courts, a card game and activity room, horseshoe pits, and a clubhouse with kitchen facilities. Planned activities vary from month to month.

Spend some time at the area museums, including the Museum of Florida Art & Culture and the Avon Park Air Force Range. Family time can be easily managed at Legoland Florida, Wild Florida Airboat Tours and Wildlife Park, and the airboat rides at Boggy Creek.

Reach out to Lake Letta RV Park via email at info@lakelettarv.com or call 863.453.7700.

10. Gulf Coast RV Resort

Last but certainly not least, Gulf Coast RV Resort made our list of the 10 best RV resorts in Florida. With an invite to unplug and unwind, this RV resort provides a hideaway filled with activities, beautiful scenery, and fun in the sun (and on the water).

Bring those fur babies to this pet-friendly location and let them frolic and play in the dog park. Standard inclusions with the site rental include 30/50 amp electrical services, free Wi-Fi, and cable TV. Conveniently located off U.S. 19 in Ingles, several places are within easy reach.

Onsite activities include the outdoor pool, nature trails, and horseshoe pits. For some long term R&R, call 352.447.2900 to make your reservations.

Find more of the best RV resorts in Florida

In Florida, the sun and excitement are year-round, and these 10 best RV resorts in Florida make it possible for you to enjoy it year-round, too. For help mapping out your route for your next RV getaway, look no further than RV Trip Wizard. This online planning tool makes it easy to plan an RV-safe route. It can also locate interesting sites along the way, all according to your travel preferences. Get RV Trip Wizard with its accompanying RV LIFE App, and start planning your adventure today!

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Although she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches with her daughter, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin