RV Camping Made Easy: How To Find Open Campsite Dates

RV camping lets us take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But finding open RV campsite dates where we want to stay is an extra layer of work.

Most campground reservation websites make us spend a ton of time researching locations that meet our ideal RV campsite dates and preferences. Oftentimes once we enter the RV campsite dates we want, the dates are booked. Then we take on more work to plan a perfect RV getaway.

We might repeatedly enter different RV campsite dates in hopes of finding availability. Maybe we call the campground’s reservations line to ask about open dates. Sometimes we choose a different campground location and start over.

You probably know what it’s like to experience RV campsite reservations frustration. Maybe you’ve completely given up on booking the RV campsite dates you want for your vacation. If this all sounds familiar, keep reading. Welcome to a new era of RV campsite reservations.

What is Spot2Nite?

By directly connecting to top campground reservation platforms, a free new service called Spot2Nite will gather real-time RV site availability from many locations into one centralized marketplace. It’s an all-new system that provides the most convenient way to find and book the RV campsite dates you want. And it’s not a service solely for last minute camping reservations.

Spot2Nite lets you see RV campsite availability as far in advance as each property has their inventory listed. For example, let’s say you know you want to stay at a specific property but your original search dates are full. In that case, Spot2Nite’s availability calendar displays other RV campsite dates that are open and meet your rig criteria.

The Spot2Nite app is free to use.

There’s no subscription or membership fee

Now, RVers have better search flexibility. Say goodbye to the time-wasting “search, load, and find no spots available” RV campsite booking hassles.

One of the most unexpected highlights of Spot2Nite is that both the website and mobile app are free to use. There is no membership or monthly subscription fee required to search or book campsites through this service. They even honor RV membership programs in which many parks participate. Examples include Passport America, FMCA, Military and First Responder Discounts, Good Sam Club, AAA, AARP, and more.

How to find open campsites near you

Once you sign up for your free account, there are just three simple steps until you’ve booked your perfect RV camping dates at places you love.

Apply amenity filters like full hookup, pull-through, or concrete pad, along with facility filters like dog park, fitness center, or marina to narrow the list. Spot2Nite will display a map of campgrounds with availability and pricing.

Once you’ve found the perfect RV spot to match your criteria, learn about the park and review the amenities. Then it’s time to book your reservation in just a few clicks.

3. Go: Pack your RV.

After booking your RV spot directly through Spot2Nite, you will receive an email confirmation to start you on your adventure.

The convenience of this platform is perfect for RVers in all forms, from full-timers always on-the-go to spontaneous weekend warriors and families who plan their vacations far in advance.

Spot2Nite also makes it easy for campground operators to list their property. This gives us thousands of amazing camping destinations across North America just waiting to be discovered.

Sign up for free today

For the best hassle-free way to find and book RV camping dates quickly, sign up for a free Spot2Nite account today. Then get ready to pack up your gear and hit the open road for the best RV adventure ever.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!