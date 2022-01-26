Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Avoid The Rush, The Time To Buy Or Sell Your RV Is NOW!

It may be freezing outside with snow accumulating in your driveway, so you may not be thinking about RVing at the moment, but you should know that there’s no better time to buy or sell your RV than right now, even in the dead of winter!

If you’ve been thinking that you may be ready to sell your RV, then this is the best time to get it cleaned up and listed for sale. Or, perhaps you’ve been thinking of buying an RV and starting on a whole new life adventure. Shopping for exactly what you are looking for is easier when you have plenty of time to focus on the process, and get the help you need.

Dealers have limited inventory

Buying or selling an RV this winter makes sense. Dealerships have been struggling to maintain their inventory because RV manufacturers have been constrained by supply chain issues. That makes buying from and selling an RV to a private party the best option. Buyers will find a wider selection and sellers will find more prospects.

“But it’s winter and snowing like mad outside. How can this be a good time to buy or sell an RV?”

RVing is a year-round activity

Just because it’s winter in your neighborhood doesn’t mean that people everywhere are hunkered down in their man-caves waiting for spring. There are millions of people still traveling in their RVs.

Many are scattered around the country even in the snow zones, but most of them are in the Sunbelt from Florida to California. In those areas, winter is the high season. The good news for RV sellers is that many of these winter travelers are in the market to upgrade their RVs. There is also a wave of new-to-RVing enthusiasts eager to embark on their brand-new adventure, and are in the market for an RV right now.

Private market – Best place to buy or sell your RV

Whether you want to buy a travel trailer, fifth wheel, pop-up trailer, van, or motorhome…there’s someone on this vast continent who has the RV you’re looking for.

For sellers, there is definitely someone looking for the RV you’re ready to sell. The challenge is getting all interested buyers and sellers together. That’s where the professionals at National Vehicle can help. They specialize in helping private RV owners sell their RVs, and they assist RV buyers in finding the perfect fit for their budget and camping needs.

Seller benefits

For RV sellers, National Vehicle starts out with a FREE accurate RV valuation. They will then create compelling ads which are posted in the most popular sites and publications that shoppers use to find their dream RV. National Vehicle will assist with buyer inquiries and negotiations, and arrange for the safe transfer of all funds, in exchange for the vehicle and its title.

Buyer benefits

For RV buyers, National Vehicle will answer questions, help buyers find competitive financing, assist with setting up an RV inspection, and if needed, make arrangements for the delivery of the RV to the buyer’s location.

National Vehicle advertises across a huge geographic market (in both the US and Canada), but when you use the resources and services of National Vehicle, it’s like transacting business with a friend and neighbor right in your hometown.

National Vehicle neutralizes the difficulties that distance can create for RV buyers and sellers.

Act now to buy or sell your RV

Even though it may be freezing at your home, right now there are tee-shirt clad RVers sitting around a campfire talking about upgrading their RV. There are other folks in their snowbound homes who have finally decided that they’ve had it with the winter weather, and they’re ready to sell it all so they can head south in an RV…. maybe your RV. The professionals at National Vehicle can establish the right starting price with a FREE accurate RV valuation.

Procrastination is like rust

Every day that you procrastinate, your RV loses a little more value, but worse than that, procrastination is like rust developing on a bolt. When it first started to form, you could still loosen the bolt, but after the rust builds up for a long time, it’s virtually impossible to break the bolt free.

Don’t let the rust build up. If you have been thinking that you are done with your RV for whatever reason, then take action now to get it sold. The market is ready, the people at National Vehicle are ready, and buyers all over the continent are already talking about finding an RV exactly like yours.

Peggy Dent is an author, writer, and full-time RVer, traveling around the US and Canada. She’s traveled more than 130,000 miles in a motorhome, over the past 20 years, and is currently writing for the RV industry. You can contact her through her website at www.APenInYourHand.com