The Best Places To Go Camping In Bar Harbor, Maine

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Top-Rated Campgrounds In Bar Harbor, Maine

For the most part, you don’t have to worry about camping in Bar Harbor, Maine when it’s hot. Although it sometimes gets into the upper 80s here, the nights cool down into the 60s. You might even need to pack a few sweatshirts.

If you camp in Bar Harbor, you will find many things to do for adults and kids. Even your dogs are welcome on most Acadia National Park trails and in many water areas.

Check out my list below of the 10 best places to RV in Bar Harbor. I also included some bonus things to do. You can find more great places to go camping in Bar Harbor, Maine on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your travels with RV LIFE Pro.

1. Wild Acadia Camping Resort

I can’t say enough about Wild Acadia Camping Resort in Trenton (partly because I happen to be work camping here this summer). This brand new park is about 25-30 minutes from Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park. It was completed and opened in July 2022 and boasts a brand new shower house, as well as 90 flat, level RV sites and plenty of shade. The sites range from large RV pull-throughs to walk-in sites for tent campers.

There is a pool for campers only as well as a Fun Zone for both campers and walk-in day use. The water park features water slides, a splash zone, a pool, a zip line, a forest walk ropes course, a climbing wall, a mini-golf course, and more.

With the price of your campsite, guests also receive complimentary tickets to the Fun Zone. The Fun Zone closes after Labor Day weekend and the campground is open through the end of October.

2. Mt. Desert Narrows Camping Resort

I know it sounds funny, but the “desert” in Mt. Desert Narrows Camping Resort is pronounced dessert. If you are looking to camp near the water, this pet-friendly Encore RV Resorts/Thousand Trails Park is a great place to park your RV or rent a cottage.

Not only can you enjoy the beautiful views, but there are plenty of amenities to keep you busy when you are in the park. Enjoy a clubhouse, playground, game room, Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, and a small store. You might want to join one of their many planned events such as the ice cream socials and magic shows.

3. Narrows Too Camping Resort

Narrows Too is another Encore RV Resorts/Thousand Trails property. Located in Bar Harbor, this highly rated resort has 200 full hookup RV sites to choose from and more great ocean views.

Because of its location, you have easy access to experience a lobster hatchery, a living salt marsh, and the Mt. Desert Oceanarium. The park also over looks Mt. Desert Island. Amenities include Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, a picnic area, a swimming pool, a store, and a dog park.

4. Bar Harbor/Oceanside KOA Holiday

As the only campground on the west side of the island, the Oceanside KOA offers many family activities. The park has a camp store as well as bike rentals, Wi-Fi, and a dog park.

Sites can accommodate RVs up to 70 feet long and include 50-amp service. Tent sites and cabins are available as well. There is also a free shuttle that takes you to Acadia National Park.

5. Smuggler’s Den Campground

Smuggler’s Den is a third-generation, family-owned campground. With more than 100 sites for RV and tents, the campground offers full hookups as well as rustic and deluxe cabin rentals and a bathhouse with showers.

The campground also has a heated pool and a kiddie pool. Smuggler’s Den is close to Acadia National Park, Sand Beach, Echo Lake Beach, and downtown Bar Harbor.

6. Schoodic Woods Campground

Schoodic Woods Campground is located about an hour away in Winter Harbor. It’s a bit more remote, but if you like getting away from the maddening crowds, this campground is for you.

With 41 sites for RVs only, this campground is close to popular National Park attractions where you can enjoy the quiet solitude of the forest. The campground is open between May and October.

7. Hadley’s Point Campground

You’ll love Hadley’s Point Campground on the northern point of Mt. Desert Island. Just minutes from the National Park’s main entrance and downtown Bar Harbor, this 55 and older park is a great place to enjoy a quiet day relaxing or heading out for some fun.

The campground has full hookup sites with free Wi-Fi, a heated pool, a playground, a camp store, a laundry facility, and a basketball court. A Sunday church service is offered on the grounds.

Hadley’s Point is nearby with a boat launch and smooth gravel shoreline for launching a kayak. The water is calm and you can visit several islands, see the bird life, and maybe spot a seal or two making its way through the water.

8. MainStay Cottages & RV Park

MainStay has provided waterfront lodging in Winter Harbor for more than 40 years. See a traditional Maine fishing village during your stay or enjoy many dining options, art galleries, and gift shops nearby. This highly rated RV park is close to Acadia National Park, Frenchman Bay Conservancy Trails, and many other attractions.

Amenities include Wi-Fi, gas fireplaces, free bus services to town and the National Park, and a feeling of taking a step back in time as you take in this remote, pedestrian-friendly fishing village.

9. Timberland Acres RV Park

Stay a little further from Bar Harbor at Timberland Acres RV Park. The park is 14 miles from town. It’s family-owned and has been welcoming guests since 1985.

This Downeast Maine destination boasts more than 70 pull-through and full hookup sites, with some sites that can accommodate rigs more than 100 feet long. Amenities include Wi-Fi, a propane fill station, a playground, a pool, laundry, and seasonal activities.

10. Bass Harbor Campground

Located in Acadia National Park, Bass Harbor Campground is just a half mile from the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse. This campground offers 120 shaded and wooded sites for RVs, tents, and pop-ups. Here, you can also stay in one of three yurts or eight cabins.

Amenities include a dog run, a heated pool, hot showers, cable TV, laundry, a rec room, and a camp store.

Can’t-miss things to do in Bar Harbor

Go hiking in Acadia National Park

Of course, the most popular thing to do near Bar Harbor is visit Acadia National Park. With so many hiking trails and beautiful scenery, you could spend quite a bit of time in the park. These trails range from easy and family-friendly to extremely challenging.

Beehive Loop Trail

This is a short but steep trail that goes right up the southern face of the Beehive and has features such as narrow cliffside ledges and iron rungs. At the summit are awesome views of Sand Beach, Great Head, Frenchman Bay, and the surrounding mountains. This is one of the few trails where pets are not allowed, and it also should be avoided if you have small children.

Bowl Trail

This family-friendly trail goes up the backside of the Beehive to reach the summit and has the same views.

Precipice Trail

This trail is recommended only for experienced hikers. It is the most challenging and dangerous hike in the park. It is an almost vertical 1,000-foot climb with many iron rungs, bridges, metal ladders, and switchbacks. Check the National Park Service website for trail closures due to nesting peregrine falcons.

Ocean Path Trail

This 4.4-mile, mostly-level hike takes you along the coastline from Sand Beach to Otter Point. Kids will love exploring Sand Beach and then climbing the rocks for great ocean views. If you can, get there in time to see the sunrise.

Along the way, there are many paths off the main trail where you can climb the rocks, check out the tidepools, or sit and rest. One of those stepping-off points will take you to Thunder Hole, which is best viewed at high tide. The steps to view the opening are easy, and there are also restrooms and a gift shop at that point.

Check out Monument Cave and rest up for the final push to Otter Cliff. The trail is out and back and can take you as long as you want to explore.

Lulu Boat Tours

This Downeast-style Maine tour boat provides tours from the Bar Harbor waterfront at the Harborside Hotel & Marina. Passengers can learn about Maine lobsters and how they are caught.

You will learn all the parts of the lobster trap and how the lobsters find their way to the bait inside. Learn about the anatomy and life cycle of the Maine lobster. Did you know that lobsters smell with their leg hairs?

While on board, you can watch for sea birds, bald eagles, and other marine wildlife. Watch for seals along the rock ledges, where they rest at lower tides, while you enjoy the sites in Bar Harbor.

Unity, Maine

While you’re camping in Bar Harbor, Maine, be sure to check out the quaint small town of Unity. Located about two hours away from the Bar Harbor area, this town makes for a great day trip.

Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm

Take a tour of this alpaca farm and learn about the beautiful animals on the farm. Check out the farm store for great soft alpaca clothing and gifts. For more selection, there is a retail shop in Northport, Maine. This location also has a large yarn selection.

Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railcyclers

Riding the railcycles is a great way to enjoy the scenery and catch a glimpse of wildlife while you work out your thighs. The first part of the trek is uphill and a real workout. Once you turn around at the end, it’s all downhill.

The railcycles have been built specifically for the track and are quiet and completely man/woman powered. The only noise you will hear is the moaning and groaning of guests (me and my husband) who thought they were sufficiently in shape to accomplish the trek.

Stone Tree Farm and Cidery

Once you’ve completely wrecked yourself on the railcycle, forget your pain and enjoy some small-batch homemade cider or wine or even a wine slushie at Stone Tree Farm. Be sure and order a flight to get a taste of all the delicious flavors.

Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad

This standard-gauge shortline railroad operated from 1871 to 2007. Once it was incorporated as a 501c3 in 2009, it has been running for the enjoyment of all who would ride. Check out the website at https://belfastandmooseheadlakerail.org/portal for special events and ticket information.

Plan your trip to Bar Harbor, Maine

There is so much to see and do while camping in Bar Harbor, Maine. You could spend weeks exploring. Plan your trip to take in as many sites as possible with plenty of downtime to relax. The town of Bar Harbor has lots of restaurants, bars, and shopping to provide fun ways to spend your time.

Acadia National Park is also one of the most dog-friendly parks in the nation, so you can take Fido just about anywhere you would like to go. Always check online or call to make sure before you head out.

For help mapping out your route, look no further than RV LIFE Trip Wizard. This online planning tool makes it easy to plan an RV-safe route. It can also locate interesting sites along the way, all according to your travel preferences. Get RV LIFE Trip Wizard with its accompanying RV LIFE App, and start planning your Maine adventure today!

Related articles:

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.