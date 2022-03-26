Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Is It Safe To Use Auto Wax On An RV?

A shiny new RV is a beautiful thing. If you want to keep your RV’s exterior looking beautifully shiny and new, you’ll need wax it at least twice a year.

Waxing your RV helps to repel moisture and dirt. RV wax also helps to protect your RV from the harmful effects of the sun’s rays and maintains that glossy finish that your RV came with.

The answer to the question, “Can I use auto wax on my RV?” depends on whether or not it has painted cladding or gel coat and fiberglass.

Painted metal RV exteriors can be waxed with auto wax. All other RV finishes are gel coating or fiberglass and require a special wax to prevent them from developing a chalky appearance. You should never use auto wax on fiberglass RV siding because it will oxidize and look terrible.

What type of wax to use on a fiberglass RV

RV wax and boat wax are really the same thing; either can be safely used on the fiberglass finish of your RV to either maintain it or bring it back to a glossy finish if it has oxidized and appears chalky.

RV wax is specially designed to protect fiberglass and gel coats perfectly, leaving the surface glossy and able to withstand water, dirt, and potenitally harmful UV rays.

The 3 types of RV wax

There are 3 different categories of RV wax. Each type has advantages and disadvantages, but all will do the job of sealing and protecting your RV’s exterior.

Liquid RV Wax

Liquid RV wax is the most popular because it’s super easy to apply and wipe off, leaving the surface of the RV gleaming and shiny. It can be used either manually or with a polishing tool. If you’re going to go with a liquid wax for your RV, a popular brand of liquid RV wax is Meguiar’s M5032 Marine/RV One Step Cleaner Wax, available here.

Paste Wax

Paste waxes take longer to apply than liquid RV wax. Some people prefer paste wax because they feel it does a better job, but it’s a hassle to use, and most people can’t see any difference in the end result compared to using a liquid product.

If you believe in the supreme powers of paste wax, a good one to use is Garry’s Royal Satin Marine And RV One-Step Cleaner Wax. You can find out more about it here.

Spray On Wax

RV wax also comes in a spray form that makes it slightly easier to apply than liquid wax, but you’ll use more spray wax to polish your RV than you would if you used liquid wax. It’s a good choice for spot waxing because it can be sprayed right where you need it, but spray waxing an entire RV would take a few bottles of spray wax. If you’d like to have some on hand, the best rated spray wax is Meguiar’s Quik Wax.

Use the right products to wax your RV and the finish will shine beautifully as long as you own your RV. Stay away from using auto wax on your RV, unless your RV has a painted metal exterior.

