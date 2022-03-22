10 Best Cape Cod RV Parks & Campgrounds

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Our 10 Favorite Cape Cod RV Parks

An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, Cape Cod is home to quaint seaside villages and miles of coastline. There are also numerous Cape Cod RV parks and campground options, which you can easily narrow down by searching RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

1. Peters Pond RV Resort

Named for the on-site, spring-fed pond, Peters Pond RV Resort offers a relaxing atmosphere with plenty of outdoor activities for the entire family to enjoy. You can spend the day swimming, boating, fishing, or just soaking up the sun on one of the two beaches. Numerous games are available, including softball, horseshoes, volleyball, and bocce ball.

All sites support a slide-out and offer full hook-ups with electricity, cable TV, Wi-Fi, a picnic table, and a fire pit. There is an on-site store, restaurant, restroom and showers, and laundry facilities. In addition, the park offers tent sites and vacation rentals.

2. Sweetwater Forest Family Camping Resort

Located on 80 acres of woodland at the heart of Cape Cod, Sweetwater Forest Family Camping Resort offers 250 sites with plenty of privacy between campers. All sites include free DISH TV, high-speed Wi-Fi, fire pits, and picnic tables.

On-site amenities include comfort stations, an air-conditioned dog day kennel, internet cafes, Griffith’s Pond, and a lodge. Activities at the campground include an 18-hole miniature golf course, hay rides, bike trails, and canoe rentals.

Brewster, an outdoor enthusiast’s dream location, is located on the bay just a short drive from the campground. It features a total of 9 public beaches; 7 are on Cape Cod Bay and 2 are on freshwater lakes. The Cape Cod Rail Trail allows you to easily ride a bike along paved trails from your campsite to the beaches of Sheeps and Long Pond.

3. Bay View Campground

Located near the Cape Cod Canal, Bay View Campground offers a wide variety of on-site activities for the whole family. With a baseball field, basketball and volleyball courts, 3 swimming pools, game room/arcade, and horseshoe pits, there is plenty to keep you entertained. Live music and planned activities are scheduled seasonally; and for the kids, the campground offers arts and crafts and other activities.

Bay View Campground also features an ice cream parlor, coffee shop, a convenience store, and specialty shops. You can grab your morning coffee and end your day with the perfect dessert without ever leaving the grounds. The park welcomes your furry friends and has an enclosed dog park so your pet can run freely.

4. Shady Knoll Campground

One of the best campgrounds in Cape Cod, Shady Knoll lives up to its name with its well-shaded RV sites. The campground perfectly combines modern conveniences (like free Wi-Fi) with time-honored camping traditions such as roasting marshmallows.

Restrooms, shower rooms, and laundry facilities provide some of the comforts of home. Most sites have free cable television, and the lodge has a camp store and game room.

Centrally located, the campground is about a mile from Cape Cod Bay and one-half of a mile from the Cape Cod Rail Trail, which will allow you easy access to some of the most stunning views of the beaches. The Rail Trail is paved and suitable for biking or walking.

5. Bourne Scenic Park

Wish you could find a campground with plenty of activities and amenities and an amazing view of the Cape Cod Canal? Look no further than Bourne Scenic Park, which offers almost 440 RV sites as well as cabins and lodges.

Some ways to spend the day include fishing, hiking, and swimming. Organized activities for kids and adults alike are planned on a regular basis, while the recreation hall offers movies and video games.

The pet-friendly campground offers free Wi-Fi, cable television, electric and water hook-ups, and an on-site store stocked with groceries, clothing, and camping supplies. They also have lots of ice cream to satisfy your sweet tooth. Around the clock security ensures everyone has a safe experience while camping.

6. Shawme-Crowell Campground

Shawme-Crowell Campground, found at the beginning of The Cape, makes a great place to call home while you explore the area. With almost 300 campsites and over 15 miles of trails and roads to explore, you could spend your entire vacation hiking (or exploring on horseback) the surrounding 700 acres of forest. You are just a few minutes away from Pilgrim Memorial State Park and Scusset Beach State Reservation.

The campground offers comfort stations, showers, a playground, pavilion, and concession area. Each site has its own picnic table and fire ring, and there is an on-site dump station. The campground also offers group camping areas and yurts.

7. Maple Park Campground & RV Park

East Wareham is the home of Maple Park Campground & RV Park, which consists of 500 campsites spread over 600 acres of forest. Many sites have stunning views of cranberry bogs, fishing ponds, or swimming ponds.

Everything you need for a great outdoor vacation is located on-site: hiking/biking trails, kayak and paddleboat rentals, golf cart rentals, horseshoe pits, a playground, basketball court, and baseball field. This pet-friendly campground also features planned activities and events for the whole family. A camp store, laundry facilities, and ice cream shop are also located on the grounds.

8. Atlantic Oaks Campground

This Cape Cod RV park is located in Eastham, which is surrounded on two sides by the Atlantic Ocean and Cape Cod Bay. You can practically feel the sea breezes from your RV site. At this resort, you are mere steps from the Cape Cod Rail Trail (which is at the back of camp) and less than a mile from the National Seashore Visitor Center.

The gated RV park features large, shaded pull-thru sites with free Wi-Fi, full hook-ups, and cable television. There is also an on-site playground, laundry room, private showers, clean restrooms, camp store, and a dog park. Check out a tour of the campground in the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

9. Bass River Trailer Park

A stay at Bass River Trailer Park will put you within walking distance of restaurants and the beach but still keep you far enough away to enjoy some peace and quiet. Go hiking at nearby Fort Hill Trail or Red Maple Swamp Trail, or soak up the sun at Bass River Beach.

The pet-friendly park offers spacious RV sites with electric and water hookups as well as Wi-Fi. There is also an on-site dump station and restrooms/shower facilities. This campground is the closest one you will find to the Island Ferries in Hyannis.

10. Dunroamin’ Trailer Park & Cottages

Rounding out our list is Dunroamin’ Trailer Park on the shores of spring-fed Peters Pond. This pond features clear freshwater for swimming, fishing, and boating as well as a private beach for sunbathing. The park is located in Sandwich, which is the oldest Cape Cod community and has miles of coastal marshlands.

You will be just minutes from Sandwich Village, which is brimming with restaurants, museums, shops, and a boardwalk to Town Neck Beach. The large pull-thru sites come with electric (30 and 50 amp), water, and sewage hook-ups. Additional amenities include Wi-Fi, a playground, laundry facilities, picnic tables, and planned group activities. With so many attractions within minutes of the park, you can spend peaceful days doing as much (or as little) as you want.

Find more Cape Cod RV parks

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.