Celebrity RVing: 5 Things Famous Folks Need For Camping

If you spend enough time on the internet (and who doesn’t these days), you are bound to run into photos and videos of celebrity RVs. Elaborate, multi-story, and unbelievably long, their presence would cause quite the disturbance, no matter which campground they arrived in.

This week, it was announced that Miranda Lambert recently acquired a 2020 Airstream Globetrotter and planned to see the country in her new RV. Why this story made such a big splash in the news is uncertain to me. I’m not sure whether it’s a reflection on our society or my browser history, but it did get me thinking about what it would take for a well-known celebrity to have a normal RVing experience.

1. Anonymity

Folks like Miranda and her husband Brendan McLoughlin will probably wish to remain somewhat anonymous for the bulk of their trip. Assuming they don’t plaster their name all over their travel trailer or truck, they should be able to hide in plain sight during their drive. With an estimated 70% of all Airstreams still on the road, one more shouldn’t draw too much attention.

Under current social distancing requirements, other campers aren’t likely to get close enough to discern that the RVer in the site next to them tripping over their black tank hose is really a world-class musician. Sunglasses and baseball caps work too, especially when you aren’t expecting to see a Grammy award-winning artist at the dump station.

2. Supplies

With the assumption that finances aren’t going to be a problem, stockpiling camping supplies could still be a challenge. The initial loadout might be less of an issue. In a celebrity’s home town it may be perfectly natural to see the local hero walk into Walmart to buy 1-ply toilet paper and a tub of Happy Camper. Either way, someone has to buy supplies for the trip.

Restocking on the road could be another matter. Do they seek out the most out-of-the-way store with the fewest eyeballs and hope they can get what they need and sneak away with only one selfie request? Or do they take a chance on getting noticed at a much larger venue to ensure only one stop is needed? These are issues most of us never have to worry about.

3. Planning

Without the services of a licensed tour bus operator, the driving and route planning will be left up to the celebrity campers themselves. Hopefully, they are using a quality RV trip planner like RV Trip Wizard to get where they are going. What about campground reservations? We could assume a celebrity might use a fake name, or more obscure given name so as to draw less attention.

What happens when a premier campground is sold out, however? Do they pull the celeb card? Perhaps they don’t use public campgrounds at all and lean more heavily on private locations and industry connections. Are they setting up camp at a private winery owned by a friend-of-a-friend, or parking in Kellie Pickler’s backyard?

4. Amenities

It’s a good bet that the well-known celeb in Site 34 isn’t going to head to the campground’s public pool or join the local pickleball tournament. What will they be able to do that won’t turn into a circus? Do you say hello to everyone at the campground and get one giant meet and greet out of the way early? Pull the band-aid off all at once so to speak and hope everyone leaves you alone afterward?

Not having met any award-winning celebrities at any campgrounds I’ve been to, I would have to assume that enjoying a campfire, taking a long hike, and perhaps walking their K9 companions to the dog park would have to be on the agenda. The idea is to relax, and I like to believe that fellow campers would allow that to happen. Still, RVers will want to know, if they don’t clean up after their dog…what do you do?

5. Respect

Regardless of who they are, what they have accomplished, or whether you are a fan or not, like all other RVers and campground neighbors, they should at least be able to garner the same respect you would give to any other camper.

Don’t cut across their campsite when walking back to yours. Don’t let your dog leave an unsolicited gift on their site. Don’t stare or take pictures. Say hi, smile, and offer help if they ever need it and move on. Social distancing aside, if they wish to have a conversation or mingle with you, you’ll know it.

We look forward to having more celebrity encounters of the camping kind. Good luck and safe travels to Miranda and Brandon.

